Josh Shapiro knocks Biden's record, says Democrats failed to deliver results Americans could ‘see or feel’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential contender, is criticizing former President Joe Biden and his administration for failing to deliver results for Americans.

"The Biden-Harris administration didn't provide those specific tangible things that people could see or feel," Shapiro said this week during an appearance on the "Raging Moderates" podcast that comes amid a slew of interviews the governor's giving as part of the rollout of his new memoir, "Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service."

Shapiro, who is running for re-election this year in the crucial northeastern battleground state, has taken some jabs at Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who may end up being a rival for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

The governor, in his interview, gave what he called "a very specific, concrete example" of the Biden-Harris administration's failing optics.

"One of the biggest things holding back our rural communities is a lack of high-speed, affordable internet," Shapiro said as he pointed to his home state.

The governor added that he "was incredibly proud of President Biden when they got that infrastructure bill passed to provide the billions of dollars that were needed to plug everybody in, connect everybody in Pennsylvania.

But, he added, "Do you know how many people ... this many years later, have been connected to high-speed affordable internet thanks to President Biden’s law in Pennsylvania? Zero. Because the dollars were never driven out."

Shapiro used the episode to contrast the former president's style of governing with his own.

"That broadband example is just one where I think there's a real difference in approach. I'm about concrete, get s--- done, show your work and not just talking about it," the governor added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the former president's spokesperson for comment but hadn't received a response by the time this story published.

But a longtime Democratic strategist and veteran of the Biden-Harris 2024 presidential campaign told Fox News Digital he found Shapiro's comments "pretty weird and bizarre."

"Every Democrat, including Josh Shapiro, has a long record of praising and defending Joe Biden and the same legislation that Shapiro is now taking issue with," the strategist, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, said.

Broadband funding for Pennsylvania was delayed in part due to federal rules changes, administrative bottlenecks and shifting technology focus.

Shapiro, in his book, shared new details about briefly considering challenging Harris for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination after Biden dropped out of the race one month after a disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump.

But he wrote that he ultimately agreed with his wife that it wasn't the right time to seek the presidency.

Shapiro was among a handful of top Democrats that Harris considered as a running mate before she chose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The former vice president alleged in "107 Days," her memoir published last year, that, during the running mate vetting process, Shapiro insisted on being "in the room for every decision" if he were to become vice president.

Shapiro in an interview late last year rejected her claims as "bulls---" and "blatant lies."

And Shapiro’s book includes critiques of Harris, including the accusation that, during the Harris team’s vice-presidential vetting process, Shapiro was asked if he had ever been an agent of the state of Israel.

Fox News' Alexander Hall contributed to this story.