Josh Shapiro accuses Harris' vetting team of making disrespectful commentary toward his wife

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., said during an interview with CBS' Norah O'Donnell on Sunday that former Vice President Kamala Harris' vetting team wasn't respectful with regard to his wife, in addition to the other questions he felt were offensive.

"You say in the book that you were advised, well, your wife’s going to have to get new clothes. She’s going to have to pay for hair and makeup. You’re going to have to move into the vice presidential, all this stuff. And it seemed like it kind of turned you off," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell spoke to Shapiro about his new book, "Where We Keep the Light," which is set to be released Tuesday. In the book, Shapiro details the vetting process he went through with Harris.

"Look, there were a number of moments in that process where I was asked things or, in the case of what you just said, I thought folks weren’t particularly respectful to my wife, that left me really questioning whether this was something I wanted to do," Shapiro responded.

O'Donnell pressed Shapiro about the process and said that he had written in the book that he felt the vetting process was unnecessarily contentious.

"I write both in the book about the vetting process and about the best way I could serve. As it relates to the vetting process, I thought some of the commentary about my wife was not okay. And I thought asking me if I was a double agent for the Israeli government, was offensive," he said.

He wrote in the book that he was asked by former Biden aide Dana Remus if had ever been an "agent of the Israeli government" and

"I understand they had a job to do to ask me those questions. I think it went beyond just checking a box on a questionnaire," he told O'Donnell.

O'Donnell also asked him why he thought he was being asked that question, to which he said he didn't know.

"I don’t want to sit here and ascribe beliefs to others. I can tell you that it landed on me in an offensive way. I have dedicated my entire adult life to serving this country, serving this country in different elected capacities, different volunteer capacities. I love this country. And for someone to question that, for someone to question my loyalty, particularly as someone who is as open about his faith as he is, was offensive to me," he said.

Shapiro said he understood that the people questioning him were just doing their job.

He also explained that when he attempted to talk to Harris about wanting to withdraw himself from consideration, her staff didn't allow it.

He also said he didn't know if Harris knew if he was asked these questions, particularly about being an agent for Israel.

Harris' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.