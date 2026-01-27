Josh Shapiro rejects 'The View' co-host's claim his book is response to Harris criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro pushed back Tuesday against "The View" co-host Ana Navarro’s characterization of his memoir, "Where We Keep the Light," as just being a response to criticism from former Vice President Kamala Harris in her own memoir about the 2024 presidential campaign.

"Kamala wrote things about you in her book that weren’t very flattering — like saying you wanted to be co-president and all of these things — then you and Democrats didn’t like it, and she wrote about it — about a bunch of other people on the short list as well," Navarro said, noting a feud between the two Democratic Party figures.

"Now you’re responding and rehashing it all in yours," she continued. "And so my question, as somebody who wants to move the debate forward and wants to see a Democrat elected to undo all the craziness and bad things that [President] Trump has done, is what’s the point?"

Harris wrote in her "107 Days" memoir that Shapiro insisted on being "in the room for every decision" if he were to become vice president, but Shapiro rejected her claims as "bulls---" and "blatant lies." Shapiro’s book also includes critiques of Harris, including the accusation that in the Harris team’s vice-presidential vetting process, Shapiro was asked if he had ever been an agent of the state of Israel.

As Shapiro began to push back, Navarro argued that his book is "dishy."

"I didn’t view my book as a response. In fact, I finished that before I ever read hers, so it’s hardly a response," Shapiro said. "I wanted to make sure that I was being forthright with people about what I went through, how I processed these decisions."

"As I said a moment ago, getting the chance to speak about this for the first time in what is otherwise a process that’s pretty closed," he continued.

"And to me, this wasn’t about ‘dishing,’ respectfully, it was just more about how we went through the process, what I thought, what I felt coming out of it," Shapiro added. "And I hope the story there shows that I’m someone who is driven to serve, and to serve in a way that still allows me to be a good dad, a good husband and have an impact on people’s lives. That was my focus."

Shapiro did agree with Navarro that Democrats need to look forward rather than dwell on the past.

"You are right that continuing to look backwards is not the answer," the governor said. "We’ve got to look forward and that’s why I write about the stories of the people that I have met along the way who have inspired me to serve and make an impact going forward."

"I think we have some unbelievably talented Democrats in our party," Shapiro continued. "I think we have some amazing governors and members of Congress, mayors and others who do great things, and I think that we have to look ahead, not to 2028 but to 2026, our midterms, and focus on putting some constraints on this lawless administration."

