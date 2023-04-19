'Serial liar' GOP rep's re-election bid sets social media ablaze: 'funniest primaries'

The re-election bid announcement bid of Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was received with amusement by users of social media, who joked about the New York legislator's tenuous relationship with the truth.

"This will be one of the funniest primaries all of time," quipped one social media user in reaction to Santos' announcement Monday.

The comment comes after Santos announced that he will be seeking re-election in 2024, taking to Twitter to say his campaign was focused on "restoring greatness" to New York.

REP. GEORGE SANTOS ANNOUNCES RE-ELECTION BID IN NEW YORK'S 3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

"I was elected to fulfill my campaign promises of securing our border, lowering the high cost of living, solving the disastrous SALT issue in our tax code, and fighting the Hochul crime crisis of policies empowering criminals to terrorize the people of New York," Santos said in a statement posted to Twitter, which touted his background as a "first generation American" and the "first openly gay Republican elected to Congress."

However, the New York lawmaker's representations of his background have proved controversial during his short time in Congress, with reports in recent months indicating Santos has lied about multiple details involving his past, including inflating his college education and work history credentials.

The volume of alleged fabrications, which have spawned multiple investigations, were the subject of jokes on social media in reaction to the Santos announcement.

HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO GEORGE SANTOS

"No. He is not kidding…but then sociopaths have no shame," said retired tennis great Martina Navratilova.

"ANNOUNCEMENT: I am now @Santos4Congress Campaign Treasurer. If you are wise enough to support his re-election, you should send your donations directly to me & I promise, promise, PROMISE, he will get every [dollar] of it," quipped actor Scott Lowell. "Promise. If you trust him then trust me. Every cent. To me."

When asked by reporters if he would support the Santos bid for another term, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy laughed and said he would wait and see who else files," according to NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santos likely faces a steep climb in his bid for another term, with the Nassau County Republican Party announcing they will not support his candidacy in a statement Tuesday.

"The Nassau County Republican Committee is focused on the future, and George Santos has no place in upcoming Nassau GOP campaigns," Nassau County Republican Committee Chairman Joseph G. Cairo, Jr. said in the statement.

"We will not nominate George Santos for re-election to Congress or for any other office," the statement went on. "The serial liar has disgraced the House of Representatives and has deceived the public. His actions and comments have been designed to mislead the public about his background, qualifications and virtually every other facet of his public persona."