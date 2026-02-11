Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Hardline conservatives double down to save the SAVE Act

GOP considers standing filibuster option after Thune rejects eliminating 60-vote threshold for election integrity bill

By Alex Miller Fox News
close
Schumer doubles down on comparing SAVE Act to 'Jim Crow' Video

Schumer doubles down on comparing SAVE Act to 'Jim Crow'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer doubled-down on condemning the SAVE Act, acknowledging that he has faced widespread backlash for doing so.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Republicans face long odds in advancing voter ID legislation, but they’re not backing down.

Huddled behind closed doors on Tuesday, GOP lawmakers attempted to chart a path forward on the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, a revamped version of election integrity legislation that has long gathered dust in Congress.

A trio of hardliner conservatives — Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida — have championed the legislation and demanded that it be considered in the upper chamber.

MURKOWSKI BREAKS WITH GOP ON VOTER ID, SAYS PUSH ‘IS NOT HOW WE BUILD TRUST’

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, walks through the Senate subway.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, is leading the push in the Senate to pass voter ID legislation, and pitching multiple paths that Republicans could take to do it.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Lee gave what lawmakers who attended the meeting described as an impassioned plea to move ahead with the bill, which would require voters to show identification, mandate in-person proof of citizenship when registering and direct states to remove non-citizens from voter rolls.

"Nothing in the Senate's an easy move," Lee said after the meeting. "This one's certainly not. But if we want to do this, this is how we have to go about it."

Indeed, Senate Democrats won’t support the legislation. That means the 60-vote filibuster threshold is, for now, an impossible barrier to breach.

REPUBLICANS, TRUMP RUN INTO SENATE ROADBLOCK ON VOTER ID BILL

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a press conference.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., wants Republicans to keep pressing voter ID legislation, and noted how prevalent showing ID is in everyday life.  (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Fox News Digital that Republicans would continue to press the voter ID issue as common sense, given how prevalent identification is across several aspects of daily life.

"To get on an airplane you need a photo ID. You want to buy a beer at a football game? You need a photo ID. Go to the library, you need a photo ID for just about everything," Barrasso said. "And now you see Democrats are demanding photo IDs to go to any meetings that they have, and we just saw that in Georgia."

But Democratic resistance and moderate GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski's rejection of the legislation leave two options, which Lee and others pitched to their colleagues — nuke the filibuster or turn to the standing, or talking, filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., immediately threw cold water on the former.

SCHUMER NUKES GOP PUSH FOR 'JIM CROW-ERA' VOTER ID LAWS IN TRUMP-BACKED SHUTDOWN PACKAGE

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said that all options were on the table to pass voter ID legislation, including turning to the original version of the filibuster.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"It's not just me not being willing to do it. There aren't anywhere close to the votes — not even close — to nuking the filibuster," Thune said. "And so that idea is something, although it continues to be put out there, is something that doesn't have a future."

"So is there another way of getting there? We'll see," he continued.

In lieu of nuking the filibuster, which Trump has asked Senate Republicans to do throughout his second term, the GOP is considering turning to the standing filibuster, which existed before the modern 60-vote threshold.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The modern filibuster is less strenuous than the standing filibuster, which requires lawmakers to debate on the floor. That route could paralyze the upper chamber for hundreds of hours.

Scott told Fox News Digital that during the meeting his colleagues were "starting to understand" the standing filibuster, but noted that not everyone was on board yet.

"I think we ought to look at all of our options to get it passed, whether it's the talking filibuster or whatever it is, to make sure elections are secure," Scott said. "So I'm not going to give up."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue