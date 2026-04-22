Senate GOP launches all-night vote-a-rama to fund ICE, Border Patrol through end of Trump's term

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Senate Republicans are inching closer to funding federal immigration operations for years to come, but first they have to plow through a marathon of votes that Democrats plan to weaponize against them.

The Senate officially launched a "vote-a-rama" for Republicans' budget resolution — the blueprint guiding the GOP’s push to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol for the remainder of President Donald Trump's presidency.

But first, lawmakers must grind through amendment after amendment from Senate Democrats — and some Republicans — before voting to adopt the resolution.

SENATE GOP BLOCKS FIFTH DEM BID TO END TRUMP’S IRAN WAR AS DIVISIONS GROW

Some Republicans who are unhappy with the limited scope of the GOP’s latest budget reconciliation push, have vowed to force votes on amendments addressing economic issues and a provision set to expire in July that prohibits Medicaid funding from going to abortion providers.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he would not block amendments from his own party from reaching the floor.

"We’ll see what our colleagues come up with, but we’re talking to them and their offices about strategy and the best way to move forward in order to ultimately succeed — and that is to get it passed in both houses and signed [into law]," Thune said.

SENATE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL IMMIGRATION FUNDING PLAN WITH $140 BILLION PRICE TAG AS DIVISIONS SIMMER

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus intend to use the opportunity to attack Republicans on several issues, including the war in Iran, affordability, and other concerns tied to Trump’s agenda.

Schumer said Democrats plan to "show the contrast" between the parties over Republicans’ reconciliation plans, which they intend to use to inject tens of billions of dollars into ICE and Border Patrol over the next three and a half years.

"We are for reducing costs for the American people — whether it’s housing, healthcare, electric bills, groceries or childcare," Schumer said Wednesday. "And they are funding a rogue police force that is not even popular with the American people. And we’re going to keep at it."

REPUBLICANS EYE ENDING GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWNS FOREVER OVER FEARS DEMS WILL DO IT AGAIN

Senate Democrats have teed up several amendments, including proposals aimed at forcing rebates for small businesses affected by Trump’s tariffs, addressing rising grocery costs, and renewing their push to extend the long-expired Obamacare enhanced premium tax credits — a fight from last year that led to the longest full government shutdown in history.

Republicans turned to reconciliation after months of avoiding the maneuver, as congressional Democrats refused to fund ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) without stricter immigration enforcement reforms, including warrant requirements and rules requiring agents to remove their masks.

Senate Republicans unveiled their budget resolution Tuesday in a bid to meet Trump’s June 1 deadline to have the full package on his desk.

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The measure directs the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to each craft legislation providing $70 billion in funding for the agencies. Republicans are ultimately eyeing up to $80 billion for immigration enforcement.

Once the vote-a-rama ends and the budget resolution is adopted, it will head to the House. After the House adopts it, Congress will begin the process of crafting a reconciliation package without Democratic input.