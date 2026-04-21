Senate GOP blocks fifth Dem bid to end Trump’s Iran war as divisions grow

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Senate Republicans are still backing President Donald Trump's war in Iran as the deadline for Congress to get involved is rapidly approaching.

Republicans beat back a fifth attempt by Democrats to call for an end to the war in the Middle East, a day after Trump extended the fragile ceasefire for next several days on the grounds that Iran's government was "seriously fractured." The failed vote to rein in Trump’s war authorities came on the 54th day of the conflict.

Whether the administration can strike a long-lasting peace deal remains unclear. Lawmakers are also growing more concerned about the cost, length and end game of the war.

"This war has simply been a disaster, and there is absolutely no reason we should go full steam ahead back into it," said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who forced the vote.

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And next week, the conflict will officially hit the 60-day mark. Congress is required to weigh in on continuing the conflict under the War Powers Resolution.

Still, the fast-approaching inflection did little to sway Republicans, who have stayed largely unified against Democrats’ deluge of war powers resolutions since the conflict began. Democrats aren’t done forcing votes, either, and have another six resolutions teed up.

"Our caucus is united and focused on ending the war in Iran," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said. "And we're going to keep voting on those resolutions again and again and again."

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And Republicans aren't totally united on whether to put an Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) on the floor.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has been working on an AUMF in the background that would allow lawmakers to have a say on what comes next in Iran.

"We'll see what our kind of conference's will is on that and where our members are," Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said.

At least three Senate Republicans, Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and John Curtis, R-Utah, have said that they wouldn't support extending the war beyond 60 days, and questioned the administration's further objectives in the region.

Collins said last week during the Semafor World Economy Summit that it was "very likely" she would not vote to extend hostilities.

"I have said from the very beginning that if the military hostilities in Iran continue to that 60th day, then I believe the War Powers Act is implemented, and the president would need congressional authorization to continue the war in Iran," Collins said.

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There’s also the price tag associated with the war, including the current daily costs and a forthcoming spending request from the administration that is expected to focus on munitions supplies.

The administration has yet to send the spending request to Congress, with a ballpark cost that has fluctuated between $50 billion and $200 billion. Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought told lawmakers last week during a Senate Budget Committee hearing that the request was "not yet" ready.

He also declined to give an estimate when pressed on the cost of the war.

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"If you were to be on the inside of the Department of War, these costs would fluctuate given the day. So I think it’s hard to give you an average cost," Vought said.