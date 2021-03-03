Senate Dems add Hillary Clinton to women's history celebration tweet after spokesperson complains

Senate Democrats adjusted their dedication to women’s history month after Hillary Clinton’s longtime spokesman Nick Merrill spoke up about her being left out.

"Today is the beginning of #WomensHistoryMonth," Senate Democrats tweeted around 2 p.m. on March 1. "We celebrate and honor the sacrifices and contributions of women—past and present—who have paved the way for future generations. Here's to continuing their work toward equality."

Their dedication included women in the political realm, such as late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, first lady Jill Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. It also included female trailblazers such as education activist Malala Yousafzai, pilot Amelia Earhart and astronaut Ellen Ochoa. It did not include the first female Democratic nominee.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS CUOMO'S ACCUSERS DESERVE ANSWERS

"Really?" Merrill wrote in a tweet in response at 5 p.m. the next day, Tuesday. Some other replies were angered that Clinton was left out.

Senate Democrats then responded to their original Monday tweet on Tuesday with an addition to their dedication that included the former secretary of state, senator and 2016 Democratic nominee.

"We are dedicating this #WomensHistoryMonth to all of the incredible women who have broken barriers for future generations of women to serve, lead, and better our country," they wrote. "Follow along each week this month as we showcase a series of trailblazing women past and present."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That tweet included images of Clinton and other political figures, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and female cultural figures.

"Dear @SenateDems here's some light reading for you this morning," Merrill wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter, linking a Medium post entitled "The Erasure of Hillary Clinton."