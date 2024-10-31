Trump says he wants to protect women, Harris says Trump wants to decide 'what you do with your body'

When sharing a clip of former President Trump speaking about wanting to protect women, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that Trump believes he should be able to make choices "about what you do with your body."

Trump made the remarks about protecting women after accusing Harris of allowing criminal illegal immigrants into the U.S.

"Kamala has imported criminal migrants from prisons and jails, from insane asylums and mental institutions all over the world from Venezuela to the Congo, including savage criminals who assault, rape, and murder our women and girls. Anyone who would let monsters kidnap and kill our children does not belong anywhere near the Oval Office," Trump said.

The clip Harris shared did not include that section of Trump's speech, but began as Trump went on to recall how people had advised him not to speak about wanting to protect women. He said they indicated that it was inappropriate.

Trump said, "I'm gonna do it whether the women like it or not. I'm gonna protect them."

While the clip Harris shared ended there, during the actual speech Trump went on to say, "I'm gonna protect them from migrants coming in. I'm gonna protect them from foreign countries that wanna… hit us with missiles…"

Harris responded to the clip, saying in a post on X, "Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, responded to Harris, writing, "Kamala euphemistically describes the act of dismembering and killing a full-term, unborn baby as 'what you do with your body.'"

"No matter how much you like it, killing a full-term baby isn't 'what you do with your body,'" Lee added in another post. "The fact that we can’t all agree on this basic point is deeply disturbing," he continued. "To be clear, most of us can and do agree on this – overwhelmingly," he added, claiming, "But Kamala doesn’t."

Virginia House of Delegates member Nick Freitas, a Republican, also blasted Harris, posting, "You think it’s a great idea to allow abortion up to the point of birth for any reason. How sick is that."

While interviewing Harris, "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell repeatedly pressed the presidential candidate about what abortion restrictions she would support.

"Let's put back in place Roe v. Wade," Harris said.

"So you do support restrictions after viability?" O'Donnell asked.

"I support Roe v. Wade being put back into law by Congress, and to restore the fundamental right of women to make decisions about their own body," Harris replied.

Trump has said that he would veto a federal abortion ban.

"LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE EXCEPTIONS FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER," he declared on social media.