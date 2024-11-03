National polls show Trump, Harris in tight race as electorate is unhappy with choices

Two new national polls released Sunday show former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are engaged in an extremely close race for the White House, even if a majority of voters are dissatisfied with having to choose between either of the candidates.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll of 2,267 likely voters has Harris leading Trump 49%-46%, with a 2% margin of error.

Seventy-four percent of those voters say they feel the country is heading on the "wrong track," including 50% of those who are backing Harris, the results show. Among Trump supporters, that figure rises to 98%.

The poll, which was taken from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, also revealed that 60% of voters are dissatisfied with the candidates presented to them in this race for the presidency.

Meanwhile, 42% of likely voters say their personal financial situation has worsened under the Biden-Harris administration, according to the poll.

In another national survey, Trump and Harris are tied at 49%.

The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters, which was conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, has a margin of error of 3.1%.

Of those who responded, Harris leads Trump among Black voters by 87%-9%, voters under 30 years old by 57%-41% and White voters with college degrees 55%-43%, according to NBC News.

Trump leads among rural voters 75%-23%, White voters in general 56%-42% and white voters without college degrees 64%-34%, the outlet added.

Between genders, Harris leads Trump 57%-41% among women, while men back Trump over Harris 58%-40%, NBC News reported.

The poll also found that 60% of registered voters think America will still be divided no matter who prevails on Election Day.