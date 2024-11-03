Expand / Collapse search
National polls show Trump, Harris in tight race as electorate is unhappy with choices

ABC News/Ipsos poll finds 74% of voters believe US is on wrong track

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Key swing state shatters early voting expectations with over 4 million ballots cast Video

Key swing state shatters early voting expectations with over 4 million ballots cast

Fox News senior correspondent Jonathan Serrie reports on record-shattering early voter turnout in the key swing state of North Carolina and how turnout could translate in this year's election results.

Two new national polls released Sunday show former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are engaged in an extremely close race for the White House, even if a majority of voters are dissatisfied with having to choose between either of the candidates. 

An ABC News/Ipsos poll of 2,267 likely voters has Harris leading Trump 49%-46%, with a 2% margin of error.  

Seventy-four percent of those voters say they feel the country is heading on the "wrong track," including 50% of those who are backing Harris, the results show. Among Trump supporters, that figure rises to 98%. 

The poll, which was taken from Oct. 29-Nov. 1, also revealed that 60% of voters are dissatisfied with the candidates presented to them in this race for the presidency.  

TRUMP, HARRIS NECK AND NECK IN BATTLEGROUND STATES WITH UNDER 48 HOURS UNTIL ELECTION DAY, POLLS FIND 

Trump and Harris

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat with just days to go until Election Day. (AP)

Meanwhile, 42% of likely voters say their personal financial situation has worsened under the Biden-Harris administration, according to the poll.

In another national survey, Trump and Harris are tied at 49%.

The NBC News poll of 1,000 registered voters, which was conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, has a margin of error of 3.1%. 

BILL MAHER JOKES ABOUT UNDECIDED VOTERS BEFORE ELECTION: ‘CHRISTMAS EVE SHOPPERS OF POLITICS’ 

Trump in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Lititz, Pa., on Nov. 3. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Of those who responded, Harris leads Trump among Black voters by 87%-9%, voters under 30 years old by 57%-41% and White voters with college degrees 55%-43%, according to NBC News. 

Trump leads among rural voters 75%-23%, White voters in general 56%-42% and white voters without college degrees 64%-34%, the outlet added. 

Between genders, Harris leads Trump 57%-41% among women, while men back Trump over Harris 58%-40%, NBC News reported.

Harris in Detroit

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ on Nov. 3 in Detroit. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin)

The poll also found that 60% of registered voters think America will still be divided no matter who prevails on Election Day. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

