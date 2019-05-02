Sen. Marsha Blackburn after AG Barr's Senate hearing: Democrats ‘can't get over the 2016 results’

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Marsha Blackburn said during Attorney General William Barr’s Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday, it was revealed that “Democrats still can't accept that Donald Trump won and he is serving well.”

Blackburn made the comment on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, the day after she and other lawmakers questioned Barr over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report during Barr's first hearing -- before the Senate Judiciary Committee -- since the release of the Mueller report.

“What we learned is that the Mueller report stands. We accept that. There was no collusion from Donald Trump and his team,” Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Thursday.

“We also learned that the Democrats still can't accept that Donald Trump won and he is serving well. He is executing on what the American people want to see done. But they’re still, they can't get over the 2016 results.”

Barr’s testimony at the heated hearing covered everything from his decision not to pursue an obstruction case against President Trump to process delays in getting a redacted version of Mueller's report to the public to Mueller's apparent concerns about how Barr initially relayed his findings to Congress.

Blackburn said now that Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election is over and the redacted report has been released, she and other Republicans are interested in whether or not there was a corrupt culture at the highest levels of the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Tennesseans say to me every day, ‘How could you have FBI agents, an agency that is our premier law enforcement agency, and they are so smug and arrogant and elitist that they think that they can thwart a candidate, spy on a candidate, and they're going to get by with it?' What kind of culture exists there?” Blackburn said on Thursday.

She went on to say: “Mr. Barr feels that there is a good culture.”

Blackburn acknowledged “there’s a lot of great people that work at DOJ and FBI” but added: “You still have a click within that entity that feel as if they're superior in their knowledge and their ability and they can do whatever they want and be above the law. And Tennesseans don't like that, the American people don't like that.”

When asked if she’s confident the attorney general is going to get to the bottom of that she answered, “Absolutely. The attorney general will figure this out and I think the Senate Judiciary Committee under Senator Graham's leadership will continue to work on this.”

She added: “This is what people want to know. This should never happen to another candidate whether they're Democrat, Republican or independent. This should never happen to an American citizen where they are accused erroneously, a warrant is received and they are spied upon.”