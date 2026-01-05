Minnesota Republicans say Tim Walz not off the hook after dropping re-election bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives applauded Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to not pursue re-election but doubled down on demands for accountability.

"Governor Walz's decision to not seek re-election is the only acceptable outcome after the large-scale fraud that was permitted under his watch," Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., said.

Fischbach, a member of the powerful House Rules Committee, previously served as lieutenant governor of the North Star State in 2018.

"His career is ending because Walz and the Democrats allowed Minnesota to become a national playground for fraudsters, and his radical negligence has cost Minnesotans billions," Fischbach said.

Minnesota first elected Walz as governor in 2018 and then re-elected him in 2022. Walz ran briefly for the White House as a part of Vice President Kamala Harris’ ticket in 2024, but, after he was unsuccessful, announced plans to pursue a third term as governor.

His decision to drop out of that race comes as new revelations about fraud in Minnesota show the state could have lost as much as $9 billion under Walz’s leadership through abuse of its government assistance programs.

In recent months, investigators have discovered sweeping fraud schemes masquerading as daycare centers, medical providers, food assistance programs and more. By fabricating services or misrepresenting the number of people they claimed to serve, the schemes siphoned billions in government funds.

Walz’s current term ends in January 2027. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn., believes it should end sooner.

"Governor Walz's decision not to seek re-election doesn't let him off the hook," Stauber said. "Minnesotans deserve to see full accountability. Under Tim Walz’s leadership, at least $9 billion was stolen from taxpayers by fraudsters, the state’s $18 billion surplus was squandered, taxes were increased by $10 billion and illegal immigrants were given free college, health care and driver’s licenses."

"If Walz is unfit to seek re-election, he is unfit to serve as governor. The news this morning should have been ‘Tim Walz resigns,’" Stauber added.

With an eye toward the future, Rep. Brad Finstad, R-Minn., lamented that the fraud rings in Minnesota would take time to unwind and that the state would have a long road ahead toward healing.

"Unfortunately, it will take years to undo the damage he has done to the state of Minnesota. The next Governor of Minnesota will have a massive task ahead of them to root out systemic waste, fraud and abuse. I am committed to working with my fellow Minnesotans to ensure we elect a Republican governor who will restore trust in state government and the reputation of our great state," Finstad said in a post to X.

Despite Walz’s announcement, Fischbach said that Republican efforts to investigate fraud and abuse in Minnesota would continue.

"The era of looking the other way is over. Minnesota Democrats: Take note. We are coming for accountability and will continue to investigate until every stolen dollar is accounted for," Fischbach said.