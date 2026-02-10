Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Adam Schiff makes endorsement in California gubernatorial race

'I know the Golden State will be in good hands with Eric Swalwell,' Sen. Adam Schiff said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Eric Swalwell says that as governor ICE agents would be stripped of driver's licenses, be un-hirable in California Video

Eric Swalwell says that as governor ICE agents would be stripped of driver's licenses, be un-hirable in California

Rep. Eric Swalwell said that if he were elected governor of California, he would strip drivers licenses from former ICE agents and forbid employers from hiring them in any capacity.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California has endorsed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in the race to become the Golden State’s next governor.

"I'm endorsing my friend Eric Swalwell to be the next governor of the great state of California," Schiff said

"I know the Golden State will be in good hands with Eric Swalwell," Schiff declared.

SWALWELL PROMISES, IF ELECTED GOVERNOR, FORMER ICE AGENTS WOULD BE ‘UNHIRABLE’ IN CALIFORNIA

Left: Sen. Adam Schiff; Right: Rep. Eric Swalwell

Left: Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington D.C., Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025; Right: Eric Swalwell attends CORE Livestream Benefit Concert Celebrating 15 years of Global Impact at Ross House on Dec. 9, 2025 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Left: Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images; Right: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CORE)

Swalwell said he was "honored" to receive Schiff's backing.

"I am honored to have the support of Senator @AdamSchiff as we work together to tackle our state’s biggest challenges — from lowering costs for families to protecting our democracy from Donald Trump," Swalwell wrote in a post on X.

ADAM SCHIFF CONFRONTED ON POLLING SHOWING OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FOR REQUIRING PHOTO ID TO VOTE

Schiff pressed on widespread support for requiring photo ID to vote, which the senator argues disenfranchises voters Video

Schiff previously served in the House of Representatives from early 2001 through late 2024 before being elected to the U.S. Senate. 

Swalwell, who has served in the House since early 2013, is one of several candidates vying to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom.

SWALWELL IN THE HOT SEAT AFTER SPENDING OVER $200K IN CAMPAIGN CASH ON PERSONAL CHILDCARE: ‘SLIPPERY SLOPE’

Eric Swalwell campaign spent over $100k on 'inherently personal’ expense Video

The Democratic field includes a mix of current and former elected officials and political figures, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccerra, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Tom Steyer, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News Channel host Steve Hilton.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

