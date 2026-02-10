Adam Schiff makes endorsement in California gubernatorial race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California has endorsed Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell in the race to become the Golden State’s next governor.

"I'm endorsing my friend Eric Swalwell to be the next governor of the great state of California," Schiff said in a video.

"I know the Golden State will be in good hands with Eric Swalwell," Schiff declared.

Swalwell said he was "honored" to receive Schiff's backing.

"I am honored to have the support of Senator @AdamSchiff as we work together to tackle our state’s biggest challenges — from lowering costs for families to protecting our democracy from Donald Trump," Swalwell wrote in a post on X.

Schiff previously served in the House of Representatives from early 2001 through late 2024 before being elected to the U.S. Senate.

Swalwell, who has served in the House since early 2013, is one of several candidates vying to succeed term-limited Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Democratic field includes a mix of current and former elected officials and political figures, including former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccerra, former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Tom Steyer, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and former Fox News Channel host Steve Hilton.