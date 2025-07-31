Secret Service must 'course correct' after alleged smuggling episode on Trump trip, former agent says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Secret Service must move to "course correct" after reports a Secret Service agent attempted to smuggle his wife onto a Secret Service cargo plane accompanying President Donald Trump on his trip to Scotland, according to a former agent.

Tim Miller, who served as a Secret Service agent during the administrations of presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, said the alleged incident was unusual and that the agency must "step up" to address growing threats against Trump.

"The threats to the President are serious and growing," Miller said in an email Thursday to Fox News Digital. "This agency must step up to address these threats. … Imagine a world where our elected leaders are not safe to lead the critical issues facing our world?

"The mission that they have been given requires the absolute best people available who have the highest level of commitment, experience, professionalism and skill."

While Miller predicted conduct like this would have previously resulted in a suspension or firing of the agent, Miller said that is unlikely given that the Secret Service did not fire those on duty during the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024.

The agency did, however, announce that it suspended six of its agents due to their response to the attempt.

Likewise, Miller said he anticipates an investigation into the Scotland incident will be handled meticulously.

"I am confident that they will thoroughly investigate this matter," Miller said. "To that end, the Secret Service must course correct and hold agents accountable for these types of errors in judgment. The current threats are too high. It’s time for high levels of accountability and a return to mission focus. The lives of our elected leaders depend on it! This truly is a ‘no fail’ mission!"

Even so, Miller said the agency did the right thing in identifying the threat and fixing the problem.

"The bottom line is there is more to this story and, with the exception of one agent’s extremely poor judgment, the Secret Service did a good job identifying and correcting this issue," Miller said.

RealClearPolitics first reported that a Secret Service agent attempted to smuggle his wife aboard a Secret Service cargo aircraft during Trump’s travels for his Scotland trip.

Trump told reporters Tuesday he had just heard about the alleged incident, describing it as a "weird deal." He also told reporters the agency is handling the matter.

"I don't know, that's a strange one. I just heard that two minutes ago. I think Sean's taking care of it. … Is that a serious story?" Trump told reporters on Air Force One Tuesday, appearing to reference Sean Curran, Secret Service director.

The White House confirmed to Fox News Digital Wednesday that Trump had been briefed on the matter and that an investigation was ongoing.

"The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse, a member of the United States Air Force, aboard a mission support flight," a Secret Service spokesperson told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

"The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment," the spokesperson added. "Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard, and there was no impact to our overseas protective operations."