Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Agent's alleged attempt to smuggle wife on Trump’s Scotland trip being probed in latest Secret Service fiasco

'It's a strange story,' President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Trump addresses reports about Secret Service agent who reportedly attempted to smuggle wife aboard cargo plane Video

Trump addresses reports about Secret Service agent who reportedly attempted to smuggle wife aboard cargo plane

President Donald Trump told reporters that the Secret Service is handling matters related to the incident.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump dished on the "strange story" stemming from reports that a Secret Service agent attempted to smuggle his wife onto a Secret Service cargo plane accompanying the president on his trip to Scotland, as the Secret Service kicks off an investigation into the incident. 

Trump told reporters that he had just heard about the alleged incident, which he labeled a "weird deal" and said that the agency was handling the matter. 

"I don't know, that's a strange one. I just heard that two minutes ago. I think Sean's taking care of it … Is that a serious story?" Trump told reporters on Air Force One Tuesday, appearing to reference Sean Curran, Secret Service director. 

SECRET SERVICE CHANGES THE AGENCY HAS MADE POST-TRUMP BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

President Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters aboard Air Force One over the United Kingdom on July 29, 2025 as he returns to Washington following a trip to Scotland.

President Donald Trump listens to questions from reporters aboard Air Force One over the United Kingdom on July 29, 2025 as he returns to Washington following a trip to Scotland.

"I don’t want to get involved, it’s a strange story," Trump said. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on whether Trump had been briefed on the matter or on the investigation. 

Real Clear Politics first reported that a Secret Service agent attempted to smuggle his wife aboard a Secret Service cargo aircraft during Trump’s travels for his Scotland trip. 

When asked about the report, the Secret Service told Fox News Digital a personnel investigation is underway. 

"The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse - a member of the United States Air Force - aboard a mission support flight," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement to Fox News Digital. 

COULD BUTLER HAPPEN AGAIN? FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENTS WEIGH IN ON POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN 2025

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter aboard Air Force One on July 29, 2025 in flight.

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter aboard Air Force One on July 29, 2025 in flight.

"The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said. "Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard and there was no impact to our overseas protective operations." 

The Secret Service has come under scrutiny following the aftermath of the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. 

In that incident, 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight bullets at Trump from a rooftop during a campaign rally. One bullet grazed Trump’s ear, and the gunman killed Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, father and husband attending the rally. 

ONE YEAR AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, BUTLER WIDOW DEMANDS ACCOUNTABILITY FROM SECRET SERVICE

Trump assassination attempt at Butler rally

Then-former President Donald Trump raises his arm with blood on his face during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.  (Getty)

Additionally, another man was apprehended and charged months later with attempting to assassinate Trump at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

Both incidents are under investigation, and a bipartisan House task force that investigated the Pennsylvania attack determined the episode was "preventable," and that various mistakes were not an isolated incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since these episodes, the Secret Service has implemented a host of changes to its agency to beef up its security practices. 

Specific steps taken include expanding the use of drones for surveillance purposes, and overhauling its radio communications networks and their interoperability with Secret Service personnel, and state and local law enforcement officers. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics