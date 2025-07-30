Agent's alleged attempt to smuggle wife on Trump’s Scotland trip being probed in latest Secret Service fiasco

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump dished on the "strange story" stemming from reports that a Secret Service agent attempted to smuggle his wife onto a Secret Service cargo plane accompanying the president on his trip to Scotland, as the Secret Service kicks off an investigation into the incident.

Trump told reporters that he had just heard about the alleged incident, which he labeled a "weird deal" and said that the agency was handling the matter.

"I don't know, that's a strange one. I just heard that two minutes ago. I think Sean's taking care of it … Is that a serious story?" Trump told reporters on Air Force One Tuesday, appearing to reference Sean Curran, Secret Service director.

"I don’t want to get involved, it’s a strange story," Trump said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on whether Trump had been briefed on the matter or on the investigation.

Real Clear Politics first reported that a Secret Service agent attempted to smuggle his wife aboard a Secret Service cargo aircraft during Trump’s travels for his Scotland trip.

When asked about the report, the Secret Service told Fox News Digital a personnel investigation is underway.

"The U.S. Secret Service is conducting a personnel investigation after an employee attempted to invite his spouse - a member of the United States Air Force - aboard a mission support flight," a Secret Service spokesperson said in a Tuesday statement to Fox News Digital.

"The aircraft, operated by the U.S. Air Force, was being used by the Secret Service to transport personnel and equipment," the spokesperson said. "Prior to the overseas departure, the employee was advised by supervisors that such action was prohibited, and the spouse was subsequently prevented from taking the flight. No Secret Service protectees were aboard and there was no impact to our overseas protective operations."

The Secret Service has come under scrutiny following the aftermath of the July 2024 assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In that incident, 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight bullets at Trump from a rooftop during a campaign rally. One bullet grazed Trump’s ear, and the gunman killed Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter, father and husband attending the rally.

Additionally, another man was apprehended and charged months later with attempting to assassinate Trump at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Both incidents are under investigation, and a bipartisan House task force that investigated the Pennsylvania attack determined the episode was "preventable," and that various mistakes were not an isolated incident.

Since these episodes, the Secret Service has implemented a host of changes to its agency to beef up its security practices.

Specific steps taken include expanding the use of drones for surveillance purposes, and overhauling its radio communications networks and their interoperability with Secret Service personnel, and state and local law enforcement officers.