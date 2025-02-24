Secret Service agent who attempted to shield JFK from assassination dead at 93

The Secret Service agent who heroically jumped into action to try to shield President John F. Kennedy during his assassination in 1963, Clint Hill, has died at the age of 93.

"It is with a broken heart that I must announce the passing of my remarkable husband, Clint Hill," Hill's wife, Lisa McCubbin Hill, posted to Instagram, confirming his death. "He died peacefully at home, in my arms, on February 21, 2025."

Hill died Friday at his home in California, the Associated Press reported.

Hill was a 31-year-old Secret Service agent assigned to first lady Jackie Kennedy's security detail when he traveled with the first couple to Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

FBI UNCOVERS THOUSANDS OF UNDISCLOSED RECORDS CONNECTED TO JFK'S ASSASSINATION

The young agent was captured on camera in famous photos jumping on the back of the vehicle carrying the president and first lady after gunfire broke out, killing the nation's 35th president. As the first lady made her way out of convertible amid the chaos, she was seen crawling toward Hill in the devastating photos.

"On November 22, 1963, three shots were fired in Dallas," Hill posted to X on the 61st anniversary of the assassination in 2024. "The horrific images are still vivid. I was a 31-year-old unknown Secret Service agent, suddenly thrust into history. At 92, I have come to terms with my place in history. I tried. I was unsuccessful, but at least I tried."

The former Secret Service agent wrote a handful of memoirs reflecting on his relationship with the Kennedys in the years following JFK's death, including reporting that he was consumed by guilt after the death.

DEADLINE LOOMS FOR RELEASE OF JFK ASSASSINATION FILES

"Guilt and anguish consumed me. All I could think about was Dallas," he wrote in the memoir, "My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy."

"I was running as fast as I could, my arm reaching for the handholds on the trunk but it was like my legs were in quicksand," he wrote. "Mrs. Kennedy climbing out of the back seat, her terrified eyes looking but not seeing me, like I wasn't there."

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TO DECLASSIFY FILES ON JFK, RFK AND MLK ASSASSINATIONS

Following the announcement of Hill's death, tributes poured in from those in the media who knew him, the Secret Service, as well as others offering their condolences.

"Clint Hill was a dedicated public servant and mentor to so many," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted to X accompanied by a statement on his passing. "His courage and dedication will never be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From the moment we met, there was an undeniable spark between us," his wife added on Instagram Monday afternoon. "We had that once-in-a-lifetime love that everyone hopes for—a relationship filled with passion, respect, admiration, and the pure joy of being together."



"I am eternally grateful for every day and every moment of the past 15 years we shared," she wrote. "To us, forever. Rest in Peace my Sweet Prince."