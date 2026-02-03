Scouting America 'on the clock' to roll back DEI, War Dept says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of War is moving to overhaul its partnership with Scouting America, saying the organization must return to "core values" and eliminate DEI policies to remain eligible for federal support.

The review focused on the department’s financial relationship with Scouting America , formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, including its involvement in the organization’s National Jamboree, Sean Parnell, assistant to the Secretary of War for public affairs, said in a statement posted on social media.

Parnell described Scouting America as "a great organization" that has "lost its way" in recent years.

"But, for more than a decade now, Scouting America's leadership has made decisions that run counter to the values of this administration and this Department of War, including an embrace of DEl and other social justice, gender-fluid ideological stances. This is unacceptable," he wrote.

HEGSETH TELLS TROOPS TO RESIGN IF THEY OPPOSE HIS PLAN TO SCRAP ‘WOKE’ POLICIES AND RESTORE WARRIOR ETHOS

Parnell referenced an Executive Order that President Donald Trump signed at the start of his second term that focused on "terminating radical DEl preferencing in federal contracting," adding that all organizations affiliated with the department must meet that standard.

DOW and Scouting America are nearing a final agreement, according to Parnell.

"Scouting America remains far from perfect, but they have firmly committed to a return to core principles," Parnell wrote. " Back to God and country —immediately!"

PETE HEGSETH AXES DEFENSE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON WOMEN IN THE SERVICES, CITING DIVISIVE AGENDA

Scouting America told Fox News Digital in a statement via email that the organization was "encouraged" by Parnell’s post.

"For nearly 116 years Scouting has stood as a cornerstone of American ideals, good citizenship, service, and adventure for American youth," Scouting America said. "We are encouraged by [Monday’s] social media post by the Pentagon, and we look forward to providing more details as we move ahead."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Parnell, however, added that the partnership would continue only on condition that Scouting America "rapidly implements the common-sense, core value reforms" the Trump administration has put forth.

"They are on the clock, and we are watching," Parnell wrote, adding that officials may have more to announce soon.