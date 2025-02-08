Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Diversity

Boy Scouts of America name change becomes official in effort to be more 'inclusive'

The organization officially changed its name on Saturday to Scouting America

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Boy Scouts name change follows decade-long identity crisis Video

Boy Scouts name change follows decade-long identity crisis

Former Scout leader, Jerry Gerlach, and Selby Chipman, an Eagle Scout of the 2021 inaugural female class, reacted to The Boy Scouts of America's name change and the organization's evolution. 

Nine months after announcing a name change was coming, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on Saturday officially changed its name in an attempt to "meet the evolving needs of young people."

The organization adopted the new name, Scouting America, on its 115th anniversary, "marking a pivotal moment in the organization’s journey," according to a statement released Saturday.

The shift comes after a recent policy change in 2018, allowing girls to join the program. The organization began allowing gay youth in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015. 

Scouts of America

The Boy Scouts of America has changed its name to Scouting America. (Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press)

JUDGE TOSSES GIRL SCOUTS' RECRUITMENT SUIT VS. BOY SCOUTS

President and CEO Roger Krone told the Associated Press there was "some backlash," but said there was a small spike in membership after announcing the rebranding in May.

"The fact that we were going with a more kind of gender-neutral name, a lot of people kind of wanted to know more about it," Krone told the AP. 

More than 15,000 scouts joined, the AP reported, bringing total membership to more than 1 million.

Boy scouts

Boy Scouts present the colors during the national anthem before a NFL game, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

As the nation’s foremost youth program, Scouting America said it provides children opportunities focused on character development, leadership, fun and outdoor exploration.

The adaptation will "ensure future generations have the opportunity to benefit from this transformative program," according to the statement.

FEDERAL JUDGE UPHOLDS $2.4 BILLION BANKRUPTCY PLAN FOR THE BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA

While the name changed, the Texas-based organization said its mission has remained the same for a century: to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. 

"Whether it’s a camping trip, a pinewood derby car race or a trail hike, every adventure encourages personal growth by teaching youth how to set goals and achieve them with determination," spokespeople wrote in the statement. "As we look to the future, Scouting America is dedicated to providing young people with the values, skills and experiences they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

The Boy Scouts of America's CEO

Roger Krone, president and chief executive officer of the Boy Scouts of America, at the organization's headquarters in Irving, Texas (The Associated Press)

The organization's website features its new name, but social media accounts still have the traditional handles.

"Scouting America has helped instill timeless values for multiple generations of Americans," Krone wrote in the statement. "In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the values and skills instilled by Scouting are more critical than ever and the need for strong character, ethical decision-making and effective leadership remains paramount."

Krone added it is reaffirming its commitment to providing a "safe and supportive environment" where young people can develop essential qualities.

Boy Scout badges

A Boy Scout uniform hangs in a store at the Marin Council of the Boy Scouts of America on July 27, 2015 in San Rafael, California.  (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"Scouting America has remained committed to providing youth with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills, create lifelong memories and grow into tomorrow’s leaders," the organization wrote in the statement. "In fact, more than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting America programs since our founding in 1910."

Fox News Digital previously reported the rebranding came after a substantial hit in membership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also follows a court order to pay out a $2.46 billion settlement involving about 82,000 former Boy Scouts who claimed they were sexually abused by BSA officials and volunteers.

Filing for bankruptcy allowed the organization to keep operating.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.