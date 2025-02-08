Boy Scouts of America name change becomes official in effort to be more 'inclusive'

Nine months after announcing a name change was coming, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) on Saturday officially changed its name in an attempt to "meet the evolving needs of young people."

The organization adopted the new name, Scouting America, on its 115th anniversary, "marking a pivotal moment in the organization’s journey," according to a statement released Saturday.

The shift comes after a recent policy change in 2018, allowing girls to join the program. The organization began allowing gay youth in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015.

President and CEO Roger Krone told the Associated Press there was "some backlash," but said there was a small spike in membership after announcing the rebranding in May.

"The fact that we were going with a more kind of gender-neutral name, a lot of people kind of wanted to know more about it," Krone told the AP.

More than 15,000 scouts joined, the AP reported, bringing total membership to more than 1 million.

As the nation’s foremost youth program, Scouting America said it provides children opportunities focused on character development, leadership, fun and outdoor exploration.

The adaptation will "ensure future generations have the opportunity to benefit from this transformative program," according to the statement.

While the name changed, the Texas-based organization said its mission has remained the same for a century: to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

"Whether it’s a camping trip, a pinewood derby car race or a trail hike, every adventure encourages personal growth by teaching youth how to set goals and achieve them with determination," spokespeople wrote in the statement. "As we look to the future, Scouting America is dedicated to providing young people with the values, skills and experiences they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

The organization's website features its new name, but social media accounts still have the traditional handles.

"Scouting America has helped instill timeless values for multiple generations of Americans," Krone wrote in the statement. "In an increasingly complex and interconnected world, the values and skills instilled by Scouting are more critical than ever and the need for strong character, ethical decision-making and effective leadership remains paramount."

Krone added it is reaffirming its commitment to providing a "safe and supportive environment" where young people can develop essential qualities.

"Scouting America has remained committed to providing youth with a safe environment where they can learn meaningful life skills, create lifelong memories and grow into tomorrow’s leaders," the organization wrote in the statement. "In fact, more than 130 million Americans have been through Scouting America programs since our founding in 1910."

Fox News Digital previously reported the rebranding came after a substantial hit in membership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also follows a court order to pay out a $2.46 billion settlement involving about 82,000 former Boy Scouts who claimed they were sexually abused by BSA officials and volunteers.

Filing for bankruptcy allowed the organization to keep operating.

