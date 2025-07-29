SCOOP: Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' tax cuts promoted in new Republican ad blitz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A top public policy group aligned with House Republicans is launching a major ad blitz Wednesday showcasing the tax cuts in the GOP megabill President Donald Trump signed into law earlier this month.

The ads by the American Action Network will run in 30 competitive House districts across the country, thanking Republicans for supporting and chastising Democrats for opposing the sweeping domestic policy bill Trump and the GOP call "one, big beautiful bill."

The TV and digital spots, which the American Action Network says are part of an ongoing $5 million ad buy, were shared first with Fox News Digital Wednesday.

Voters appearing in the ads thank Republicans for "looking out for us" and giving "us the largest tax cuts in American history."

MESSAGING WAR OVER TRUMP'S ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL’ HEATS UP

And they take aim at Democrats.

"I’ve been bartending for 25 years. Tips are what we live on. Our tips pay our bills," a bartender identified as Stefanie from Washington state, says in one of the ads.

A machinist identified as David said "that vote really pissed me off. Just not looking out for American workers."

The ads are running in the districts of Democratic Reps. Josh Harder (CA-09), Adam Gray (CA-13), and Derek Tran (CA-45) of California, Jared Golden (ME-02) of Maine, Kristen McDonald-Rivet (MI-08) of Michigan, Don Davis (NC-01) of North Carolina, Nellie Pou (NJ-09) of New Jersey, Gabe Vasquez (NM-02) of New Mexico, Susie Lee (NV-03) of Nevada, Tom Suozzi (NY-03) of New York, Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) and Emilia Sykes (OH-13) of Ohio, Henry Cuellar (TX-28) and Vicente Gonzalez (TX-34) of Texas, Eugene Vindman (VA-07) of Virginia, and Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez (WA-03) of Washington state.

RNC CHAIR SAYS ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL’ KEY TO GOP'S MESSAGING EFFORT HEADED INTO MIDTERMS

The spots are also running in the districts of Republican Reps. David Schweikert (AZ-01) and Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), Ken Calvert (CA-41) of California, Gabe Evans (CO-08) of Colorado, Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01) and Zach Nunn (IA-03) of Iowa, Tom Barrett (MI-07) of Michigan, Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07) of New Jersey, Mike Lawler (NY-17) of New York, Ryan Mackenzie (PA-07), Rob Bresnahan (PA-08) and Scott Perry (PA-10) of Pennsylvania, Jen Kiggans (VA-02) of Virginia and Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) of Wisconsin.

The ads are part of a concerted messaging effort by the White House and House and Senate Republicans to showcase how the tax cuts in the measure will benefit working-class Americans. The GOP will be defending its razor-thin House majority in next year's midterm elections.

"Conservatives in Congress delivered on their promise to provide much-needed relief to America’s working families," American Action Network President Chris Winkelman said in statement to Fox News. "Liberals fought the passage of the One, Big Beautiful Bill every step of the way. This campaign ensures Americans know who is really fighting for them."

The Republican package is stuffed full of Trump's 2024 campaign trail promises and second-term priorities on tax cuts, immigration, defense, energy and the debt limit.

FIRST ON FOX: REPUBLICANS LAUNCH MAJOR AD BLITZ TO SELL ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL’

It includes extending the president's signature 2017 tax cuts, which were about to expire later this year, and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay, as well as a new $6,000 deduction through 2028 for taxpayers 65 and over.

Democrats are criticizing the tax cuts as favoring the wealthy and big businesses at the expense of working-class Americans.

"There is nothing in this bill that's going to help hard-working Americans. Let's be very clear. This is a giveaway to the richest people in our country," Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin argued in a Fox News Digital interview last week.

The measure also provides billions for border security and codifies the president's controversial immigration crackdown.

The massive tax cut and spending package is also projected by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) to increase the national debt by $4 trillion over the next decade, but many Republicans dispute the projection.

DEMOCRATS TAKE AIM AT TRUMP'S ‘BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL’

And the new law also restructures Medicaid, the 60-year-old federal program that provides health coverage to roughly 71 million low-income Americans. The CBO this week estimated that 10 million people could lose their health insurance over the next decade.

The changes to Medicaid and cuts to food stamps, another one of the nation's major safety net programs, were drafted in part as an offset to pay for extending Trump's tax cuts. The measure includes a slew of new rules and regulations, including work requirements for many of those seeking Medicaid coverage.

Democrats, for months, have repeatedly blasted Republicans over the social safety net changes. And they spotlighted a slew of national polls last month and this month, including a recent one from Fox News, that indicate the bill's popularity is in negative territory.

"There’s been an avalanche of polls showing that the more people hear about the Big, Ugly Bill, the more they hate it, which is why support for the bill is underwater by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.," Viet Shelton, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC)'s national press secretary, told Fox News Digital.

Shelton argued the measure "strips away health care from millions of Americans, raises insurance premiums and jacks up electricity bills, all to pay for tax breaks for the wealthiest few. It will be the defining issue of the midterms, ultimately costing House Republicans the majority."

But the Fox News survey also indicates that 68% support the provisions making the first-term Trump tax cuts permanent. What's more, seven in ten approve of removing taxes on income from tips and overtime pay.