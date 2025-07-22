‘Big, beautiful bill’ tax cuts touted in ad blitz as Senate GOP gears up for midterms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A top political group that's allied with Senate Republicans is launching a major ad blitz showcasing what it calls the "Working Family Tax Cuts" in the newly passed GOP domestic policy package.

The spots by One Nation, a public policy organization aligned with Majority Leader John Thune, applaud Senate Republicans for "delivering President Trump's agenda" by passing the sweeping and controversial measure named by Trump as the "one, big, beautiful bill."

The ads, which One Nation said will run for several weeks on broadcast, cable and digital, are part of an eight-figure issue campaign. The spots were shared first with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

"America is back, thanks to President Trump and Leader John Thune's Working Family tax cuts. Not tax on tips or overtime. Real relief for every American up early and home late," the narrator in the national ad touts.

Besides the national ad, the spots will run in Alaska, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia, and will thank GOP Sens. Dan Sullivan, Ashley Moody, Jon Husted, Lindsey Graham, and Shelley Moore Capito for helping to pass the megabill.

And the ads are part of a concerted messaging effort by the White House and Senate and House Republicans to showcase how the tax cuts in the measure will benefit working-class Americans.

"One Nation will never cease to educate Americans about the Republican Party's historic effort to pass the Working Family Tax Cuts," said former GOP Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who serves as One Nation chairman.

The Republican package is stuffed full of Trump's 2024 campaign trail promises and second-term priorities on tax cuts, immigration, defense, energy and the debt limit.

It includes extending the president's signature 2017 tax cuts — which were set to expire later this year — and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

The measure also provides billions for border security and codifies the president's controversial immigration crackdown.

"Senate Republicans got President Trump's conservative agenda done, securing the border, finishing the wall, bringing manufacturing jobs back home," the narrator in the ad highlights.

The massive legislation is also projected to surge the national debt by $4 trillion over the next decade, but many Republicans dispute the projection by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

And the new law also restructures Medicaid — the almost 60-year-old federal program that provides health coverage to roughly 71 million low-income Americans. The CBO this week estimated that 10 million people could lose their health insurance over the next decade.

The changes to Medicaid , as well as cuts to food stamps, another one of the nation's major safety net programs, were drafted in part as an offset to pay for extending Trump's tax cuts. The measure includes a slew of new rules and regulations, including work requirements for many of those seeking Medicaid coverage.

"It protected Medicaid for Americans, not illegals," the narrator in the ad emphasizes.

But Democrats, for months, have repeatedly blasted Republicans over the social safety net changes. And they spotlighted a slew of national polls last month and this month that indicate the bill's popularity in negative territory.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) claims that the bill, which Trump signed into law on July 4 after the GOP-controlled House and Senate narrowly passed the measure along near-party-line votes, will gut Medicaid, forcing rural hospitals and nursing homes to close their doors.

"Rural hospitals were already on the brink of collapse thanks to Donald Trump, but now he has put the last nail in the coffin for rural hospitals with his billionaire budget bill," DNC chair Ken Martin argued in a statement to Fox News earlier this week.

Martin highlighted that "in states across the country, hospitals are either closing their doors or cutting critical services, and it’s Trump’s own voters who will suffer the most. This is what Donald Trump does — screw over the people who are counting on him."

Both parties see the "big, beautiful bill" as a key part of their messaging heading into next year's midterm elections, when the Republicans will be defending their slim majorities in the House and Senate.