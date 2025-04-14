SCOOP: Newsom launches campaign to entice reluctant Canadians to visit California amid Trump tariff push

EXCLUSIVE: Liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom is making it clear in a new campaign that Canadian tourists are welcome in the Golden State, as he looks to boost international travel following a sharp decline in U.S. tourism sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

"We get it. The White House isn’t exactly laying out the welcome mat, but Canadians should know that California will continue to welcome them and that we remain grateful for their partnership," a Newsom administration official told Fox News Digital on Monday.

The campaign, in partnership with the nonprofit tourist organization Visit California, will roll out the campaign internationally, similar to Newsom's call asking nations not to place retaliatory tariffs on California products this month.

Newsom's office said that since Trump took office, tourism has dropped significantly to levels not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourism from Canada, which brought in 1.8 million tourists last year and $3.72 billion in revenue, dropped 12% in February compared to last year, with that percentage expected to rise as tariffs remain in place.

The $5.2 million campaign is part of Visit California's annual marketing investment in Canada, according to Newsom's office.

Newsom, who has been rumored to be eyeing a 2028 presidential bid, also met with British Columbia Premier David Eby Monday to discuss opportunities for expanding California's partnership with Canada. The two politicians discussed ways to partner in the lumber industry, national transportation corridors and housing, a Newsom official said.

While Trump has quipped that Canada could become the "51st state," the U.S. remains Canada’s largest trading partner, supplying nearly two-thirds of its imports and buying over 70% of its exports. Under Trump’s new tariff rates, 25% has been levied on Canadian goods.

Vancouver-based Travel Group reported a 90% drop in future bookings, according to a report from Politico this week. Ottawa’s Travac Tours canceled all U.S. trips through July, while Maple Leaf Tours, based in Kingston, Ontario, has seen its business dip 70% to 80%.

In mid-March, Canada issued reciprocal tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods.