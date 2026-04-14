SCOOP: House Republicans target dozens of vulnerable Democrats on eve of tax filing deadline

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FIRST ON FOX: On the eve of the deadline for Americans to file their taxes, House Republicans are taking aim at Democrats for voting against the tax cuts the GOP passed and President Donald Trump signed into law last summer.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the House GOP's campaign arm, on Tuesday launched ads targeting 28 potentially vulnerable Democrats in this year's midterms for "voting for the largest tax hike since World War II and making working families' lives harder."

The digital ads, released on the eve of Tax Day 2026, come as the GOP works to protect its fragile House majority in the midterms, when the party in power faces traditional political headwinds and usually loses congressional seats. Republicans for weeks have been spotlighting the cuts, which they insist will give them a political bounce with voters.

"This Tax Day, remember who made it worse," the narrator in the ads says.

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The narrator touted that "Republicans fought to protect your hard-earned paychecks," and argued that the Democrats targeted in the spots "sided with Bernie and AOC to vote against critical tax relief for you. Higher costs, less freedom, more pressure on you.... This Tax Day, don't forget."

The tax cuts were a key component of the Republicans' massive domestic policy measure, which was passed nearly entirely along party lines by the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

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The law is stuffed full of Trump's 2024 campaign trail promises and second-term priorities, including extending the president's signature 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

"Vulnerable Democrats made a choice: higher taxes, tighter budgets, and more pain for working families. Voters will make theirs," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella argued in a statement.

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But the rival Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) charges that the GOP's tax polices are unpopular.

"The American people overwhelmingly hate the Republican Tax Scam," DCCC spokesperson Viet Shelton told Fox News Digital. "No amount of political Tax Day spin will change the reality that hardworking families are getting more and more pissed at House Republicans for jacking up the price of gas, groceries, and health care while billionaires get to cash in on massive tax breaks."

A record 70% of voters questioned in a Fox News national poll conducted late last month said the taxes they pay are "too high," marking an 11-point increase from a year earlier, and the highest level of dissatisfaction since the question was first asked in 2004.

The NRCC digital ads, backed by a modest buy, take aim at Democratic Reps. Adam Gray, Derek Tran and Dave Min of California, Darren Soto and Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Frank Mrvan of Indiana, Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan, Don Davis of North Carolina, Nellie Pou of New Jersey, Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, and Dina Titus, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford of Nevada.

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Also targeted are Reps. Tom Suozzi, Laura Gillen, and Josh Riley of New York, Greg Landsman, Marcy Kaptur, and Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Henry Cuellar and Vicente González of Texas, Eugene Vindman of Virginia, and Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez of Washington State.

The ads will also run in Democratic-controlled open seats in Maine's 2nd District, New Hampshire's 1st District, New Jersey's 11th District, and the 9th District and 35th District in Texas.