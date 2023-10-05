Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

Schumer responds to calls for Trump to be speaker of House: 'No thanks, we're good'

MTG says 'House chamber will be like a Trump rally' every day if Trump is speaker

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Republican Bob Good defends vote to oust McCarthy Video

Republican Bob Good defends vote to oust McCarthy

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., joins "FOX & Friends" to discuss why he voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as speaker and how Republicans should move forward.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., snapped back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., online Thursday afternoon as calls for former President Trump to become the next speaker of the House echo among some GOP lawmakers.

"No thanks, we’re good," Schumer said on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to the congresswoman. "We’ve seen a Trump rally at the Capitol already."

Schumer's post was a dig at Trump, who has been accused as the main perpetrator for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at the White House on Aug. 16, 2023. (Celal Gunes / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

GOP LAWMAKERS FLOAT TRUMP FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY'S OUSTING

Greene originally posted, "If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally everyday!!"

She added, "It would be the House of MAGA!!!"

Republican lawmakers floated the former president as the next speaker just hours after Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted Tuesday. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced the motion to vacate Monday night over McCarthy's purported failure to uphold promises he made when he was voted in after 15 rounds of votes that lasted days in January.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon his first order of business when the House reconvenes "will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives."

MATT GAETZ INTRODUCES MOTION TO VACATE AGAINST HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY

Republican California Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is shown at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 3, 2023. (Nathan Howard / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again," Nehls said.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., followed suit in a post on X on Tuesday evening: "@realDonaldTrump for Speaker."

The next speaker does not have to be a sitting member in the House, but every speaker in U.S. history has been.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT LEADERS SAY THEY WILL VOTE TO OUST SPEAKER MCCARTHY

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

Former President Trump is being floated among some GOP lawmakers to become the next speaker of the House. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images / File)

It’s not the first time Trump has been floated as a nominee for speakership. In January, as McCarthy struggled to garner enough votes to secure his speakership, Gaetz cast a ballot for Trump.

McCarthy angered hard-liners over the weekend when he passed a short-term spending bill known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open for 45 days to avert a government shutdown and give lawmakers more time to cobble together 12 individual spending bills.

So far, Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Steve Scalise, R-La., announced their bid for the speakership.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

