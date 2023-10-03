Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

House Democratic leaders say they will vote to oust Speaker McCarthy

McCarthy likely needs Dems to save his job

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
McCarthy dares Gaetz to force him out of speakership Video

McCarthy dares Gaetz to force him out of speakership

FOX News' Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's fate after Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduces a motion to vacate.

House Democratic leaders will not save Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., if Republicans move to remove his gavel, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday.

"Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Jeffries said in a letter to colleagues after a lengthy caucus meeting behind closed doors.

McCarthy likely has to rely on Democrats to save his job with at least five Republicans expected to vote in favor of ousting him. House Democratic caucus members might still vote to keep McCarthy in his post, even if Democratic leaders won't save him.

The Democratic leaders

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks on the debt ceiling at the U.S. Capitol on May 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five GOP lawmakers — Reps. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Bob Good, R-Va., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Eli Crane, R-Ariz. — have said they are voting against keeping McCarthy as speaker. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has strongly suggested he would do so as well. 

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics