Schumer, Dems choose partial shutdown as negotiations hit impasse

Senate Democrats aren’t budging on their Homeland Security demands, and appear ready to again thrust the government into a partial shutdown as Republicans scramble to keep the lights on.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced that he and Senate Democrats were prepared to reject a short-term funding extension, known as a continuing resolution (CR), for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just days ahead of the funding deadline.

"We’re 3 days away from a DHS shutdown, and Republicans have not gotten serious about negotiating a solution that reins in [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and stops the violence," Schumer said on X. "Democrats will not support a CR to extend the status quo."

SHUTDOWN CLOCK TICKS AS SCHUMER, DEMOCRATS DIG IN ON DHS FUNDING DEMANDS

Congress has until Friday at midnight to fund the agency, and as the days go by, the odds of doing so are becoming increasingly slim.

Schumer’s edict comes as both sides of the aisle continue negotiations behind the scenes on a compromise bill to fund the agency.

Senate Democrats unveiled the legislative text of their 10-point proposal over the weekend, and for a time, Republicans were optimistic that talks were moving in a positive direction.

SCHUMER, JEFFRIES TRASH TRUMP'S DHS PROPOSAL AS 'INCOMPLETE AND INSUFFICIENT'

Now, Schumer and his caucus are at an impasse with Republicans and the White House. While President Donald Trump and his administration presented a counteroffer earlier this week, Democrats say it’s not enough.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., teed up the original DHS funding bill for another vote on Tuesday. That bill could be modified to be a CR, and Republicans are leaning toward a four-week extension to keep the agency open.

And he noted that the legislative text from the White House could be coming on Wednesday.

SENATE RACES TO AVERT THIRD SHUTDOWN AS DHS DEAL TAKES SHAPE

"There’s going to be the legislative text coming over from the White House today," Thune told reporters. "But I think it’s, like I said, the White House is operating in good faith."

Still, Democrats have dubbed the GOP’s counter, which has been kept under strict lock and key, "sophomoric talking points." However, several items from their proposal, like requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to obtain judicial warrants, demask, and have identification, are red lines for the White House and Republicans.

Whether the GOP can siphon off enough votes to avert a partial shutdown remains an open question, given the unified front Schumer and his caucus are presenting. And they will have a math problem of their own to contend with in trying to break the 60-vote filibuster.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, "will be working from home this week," his office said in a statement.