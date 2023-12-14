Schumer announces Senate will cancel part of holiday recess as border talks continue

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday afternoon the Senate would shorten its holiday recess by returning Monday as lawmakers continue to hash out a border deal in the national security supplemental funding request.

"That will give negotiators from the White House, Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans, a time to work through the weekend in an effort to reach a framework agreement. It will then take some time to turn that framework into text," Schumer said on the floor.

Schumer said he plans to propose reconsidering the "shell" of the legislation as a means to progress border provisions within the supplementary bill.

"But no matter what, members should be aware that we will vote on a supplemental proposal next week," Schumer said. "It's not easy to reach an agreement on something this complicated. This might be one of the most difficult things we have ever had to work through."

On Thursday morning, GOP lawmakers expressed skepticism that a border deal that includes reforms to the policies at the southern border could be reached before Christmas.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., posted to X saying that lawmakers still need to determine whether the bill will actually solve the influx of illegal migrants, and whether it will have any momentum in the House.

"The small group negotiating a 'deal' in secret may reach agreement among themselves, but then we will need time to review it and determine whether it will actually solve the problem and has any chance of passing in the House," Rubio wrote Thursday morning.

"Anyone who thinks we can do all that before the end of the year is delusional," he said.

