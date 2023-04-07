Schiff leads California Senate fundraising race with $6.5M in first quarter

Rep. Adam Schiff’s California Senate campaign has so far raked in more cash than his two rivals combined, in what’s shaping up to be one of the most closely watched primary races of the 2024 election cycle.

The retirement of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has sparked a fierce competition between three House Democrats all vying to represent the Golden State in the Senate.

But Schiff is already off to a commanding start, after he announced a first-quarter fundraising haul of $6.5 million. The campaign of Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., announced that she had raised $4.5 million in the same time period. Coming in at a distant third is Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., with $1.4 million raised.

ADAM SCHIFF CALLED OUT BY MSNBC HOST FOR FUNDRAISING OFF TRUMP INDICTMENT

Schiff said his campaign’s formidable haul came from grassroots donations rather than corporate dollars, and touted support from every part of California.

"Wow, just wow. Team Schiff raised an outstanding $6.5 million in the first quarter. Without taking a dime of corporate PAC [money]. With an average contribution of $45. From every county in [California!’ Schiff’s statement said.

"The grassroots support we've received has been incredible. And we've only just begun!" the former Donald Trump impeachment manager added.

CALIFORNIA DEM SENATE CANDIDATES ALL BACK FAR-LEFT CLIMATE PROPOSALS

Porter’s average donation was slightly lower, at $36. A statement on her campaign site said her $4.5 million is nearly twice that of what Vice President Kamala Harris brought in when she was in the Senate. Porter also pointed out that it’s more money than her would-be colleague, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., raised in the same time period.

"Californians deserve to feel confident that their next senator will fight for them, not corporate special interests," Porter’s statement said. "This is a people-powered campaign, and I’m so grateful and touched by all the support we’ve received so far from every part and pocket of California."

DIANNE FEINSTEIN ANNOUNCES SHE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2024

Fox News Digital has reached out to Lee for comment. Her campaign told Politico that she "doesn’t need as much money as her opponents. She just needs enough money to get through the Top Two primary."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Porter and Schiff are prolific fundraisers for the Democratic Party. Their battle is projected to be one of the most expensive Senate races in political history.

Porter raised a whopping $26 million in the 2022 election cycle – second only to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and just ahead of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, then the leader of Porter’s party.

Schiff came in just after Pelosi with slightly over $25 million.