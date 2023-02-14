Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Sen. Dianne Feinstein appears unaware of her retirement announcement during reporter gaggle: Reports

Feinstein announced her retirement on Tuesday

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein appeared unaware of her own retirement announcement Tuesday, telling a group of reporters at the Capitol that she hadn't made a decision on her future despite announcing she would not be seeking re-election in 2024 just hours before.

According to multiple reports, a Feinstein staffer quickly notified the senator a statement had already been made on her retirement, prompting her to say she was unaware the information had been released.

Reporters present for the interaction quickly took to Twitter to report on Feinstein's apparent confusion.

FEINSTEIN RAISES UNDER $600 AS OTHER CALIFORNIA SENATE CANDIDATES JUMP IN

"Asked by reporters about her announcement to resign, [Feinstein] says 'If I haven't made that decision, I haven't released anything.' A staffer then told the senator that a statement had been released. Feinstein responded saying ‘I didn’t know they put it out,’" one reporter wrote, later clarifying he meant "retire" instead of "resign."

"Feinstein on her retirement: 'I haven’t made that decision. I haven't released anything.' Staffer: ‘We put out the statement.’ Feinstein: 'You put out the statement? I didn't know they put it out,'" another wrote.

DIANNE FEINSTEIN SAYS SHE WON'T STEP DOWN EARLY DESPITE CONCERNING MENTAL HEALTH REPORTS

The second reporter later corrected her reporting, saying it sounded like Feinstein said "I should have known they put it out," rather than "I didn't know they put it out.

Reporters at Capitol Hill claimed Sen. Dianne Feinstein appeared confused about her retirement announcement during a press gaggle following the announcement being made.

Reporters at Capitol Hill claimed Sen. Dianne Feinstein appeared confused about her retirement announcement during a press gaggle following the announcement being made. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

According to another report from Raw Story, which included an audio clip of Feinstein speaking to a reporter, she wasn't aware that she was retiring at all.

"Oh, no, I'm not announcing anything. I will one day," Feinstein told the outlet in an interview only an hour after her retirement was announced.

This isn't the first instance in which Feinstein's memory and cognitive abilities have been questioned. Last year, a number of her Senate colleagues anonymously expressed concern that her memory was fading and that she no longer had the ability to serve.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Fox News Digital reached out to Feinstein's office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

