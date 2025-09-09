Scalise hints GOP may push nationwide crime crackdown after DC overhaul

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are having early talks about cracking down on crime nationwide, the No. 2 GOP lawmaker suggested on Tuesday.

"There are discussions about addressing some of these problems at a more federal level, but right now, we're focused on D.C.," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Digital.

"The president's been very effectively reducing crime in D.C., and he's got some limitations right now with a lot of these ordinances, and that's what we're focused on cleaning up."

He added, however, "But we're not done."

NEWSOM DEPLOYS CRIME TEAMS STATEWIDE AS WHITE HOUSE MOCKS 'COPYING TRUMP AGENDA'

It comes after President Donald Trump federalized the Washington, D.C., police force and deployed federal troops to the capital city in a bid to end violent crime. He's now eyeing National Guard deployments in other cities across the country, though the idea has been met with criticism by Democrats.

The House Oversight Committee is slated to advance several bills dealing with D.C. criminal sentencing this week, which will likely get full House votes in the coming months.

Scalise's comments suggest that while lawmakers are currently focused on overhauling Washington, D.C.'s criminal policies, it's possible they could turn to the rest of the country at some point as well.

TRUMP CLAIMS 'WE'RE AGAINST CRIME. DEMOCRATS LIKE CRIME'

Trump similarly signaled last month that he wanted to see a bill dealing with crime across the U.S.

"Speaker Mike Johnson, and Leader John Thune, are working with me, and other Republicans, on a Comprehensive Crime Bill. It’s what our Country needs," he wrote on Truth Social.

House GOP leaders also railed against crime in Democrat-run cities and states during their weekly press briefing on Tuesday – specifically their leaders' opposition to National Guard deployments.

Such moves by the federal government could risk court battles with Democrat-run states and cities, as was the case when Trump sent the National Guard into Los Angeles earlier this year over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"I mean, these mayors in these big blue cities have to ask this question – and I think their voters and the residents and the law-abiding citizens in all these cities should be asking local leadership, ‘How long are you going to put up with this? When are you going to put your foot down and do the right thing?’" Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., posed.

"This is common sense. And I cannot, for the life of me, understand how the Democrats think this is some sort of winning political message. Yield, man. Let the troops come into your city, and show how crime can be reduced."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scalise, meanwhile, said at the press conference that Democrats "want crime to continue."

"They want to continue defunding the police and try to have it both ways. And President Trump is tired of that game, because he's tired of watching people be hurt. There's no reason for this violent crime wave that we see in so many cities," Scalise said.

"So we're going to continue to have the president's back and, frankly, have the American people's back, regardless of their party, regardless of what city they live in. Everybody deserves to be safe, and Republicans are going to continue to push policies to help put that in place."