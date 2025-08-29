Newsom deploys crime teams statewide as White House mocks 'copying Trump agenda'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., announced on Thursday his plan to deploy California Highway Patrol "crime-suppression teams" across the Golden State to prevent crime and promote public safety.

"While the Trump administration undermines cities, California is partnering with them and delivering real results. With these new deployments, we’re doubling down on these partnerships to build on progress and keep driving crime down," Newsom said in a statement.

The officers will partner with local law enforcement officers in major cities, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, Inland Empire, Central Valley and the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Newsom's office.

The White House was quick to mock Newsom's crime rollout, telling Fox News Digital in a statement on Friday, ﻿"After Newscum spent weeks criticizing the president’s highly successful efforts to crack down on crime, he’s reverted to his tried-and-true strategy: embracing and copying the Trump agenda."

Despite the copycat accusation, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson acknowledged that "the more Democrats follow the president’s lead to crack down on crime, the better it is for the American people!"

"Stopping crime should not be a partisan exercise, but Democrats like Newscum have tried to make it one," she added. "President Trump’s partnership with DC MPD has resulted in record drops in crime and countless dangerous criminals being removed from DC’s streets."

During a news conference on Thursday, Newsom criticized President Donald Trump for "militarizing American cities" amid the president's crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C. His announcement followed remarks at POLITICO's California Summit on Wednesday, where Newsom ridiculed the president's "authoritarian tendencies."

Newsom also blasted the president for federalizing the National Guard in California without his request earlier this summer. Trump has since followed suit in Washington, D.C., and floated similar action in Baltimore and Chicago to fight crime.

When Trump announced he was deploying the National Guard to the nation's capital earlier this month, he singled out Los Angeles and Oakland as "very bad" on crime and later said San Francisco had been "destroyed" by Democratic leadership.

"Today’s announcement builds on successful CHP efforts already underway in Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino. CHP officers assigned to crime-suppression teams will saturate high-crime areas, target repeat offenders and seize illicit weapons and narcotics," Newsom's office said in a statement released Thursday.

According to the governor's office, in Bakersfield, San Bernardino and Oakland, where crime-suppression teams have already been deployed, officials made over 9,000 arrests, recovered almost 5,800 stolen vehicles and confiscated more than 400 firearms last year.

"By combining resources, intelligence and personnel, we can better disrupt criminal activity and strengthen the safety and security of communities across California," CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said.

During Thursday's press conference, Newsom continued criticizing the Trump administration.

Citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from 2023, Newsom said if Trump was serious about fighting crime in the United States, then he should send troops to Louisiana and Mississippi. Both red states have homicide rates nearly four times higher than California.

Newsom's office also highlighted California's $1.7 billion investment in fighting crime since 2019, touting that homicide, robbery and property crime rates have dropped in line with or below pre-pandemic levels, according to Major Cities Chiefs Association data.

The California governor made his announcement as some blue states and cities brace for the possible deployment of National Guard troops to fight crime in their communities.