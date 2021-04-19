Sandra Smith calls on Maxine Waters to “empower” all Americans, not one race, in time of “heightened rhetoric"

"Where’s the unity?" Fox Business host Larry Kudlow asked "America Reports" co-anchor Sandra Smith Monday discussing why Democrats have failed to condemn Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters’ "inciting violnce" after calling for Minnesota protesters to "get more confrontational" if Derek Chauvin is acquitted.

The New York Post editorial board has called for Waters’ impeachment and House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted: "If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring actions this week."

Smith called on Waters to take this opportunity, "in a moment where rhetoric is so heightened," to "empower not just one race but all-Americans in this moment," and called on the White House to "bring calm" for the American people. "This is fresh off the killing of Daunte Wright. To stand there and do that is very questionable."

"This is not the time for words and rhetoric like that when you have also got police getting attacked on American streets," Smith added.

Questioning why Democrats and the White House had not stepped up to condemn Waters, Smith pointed out White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s "lengthy" answer when asked if President Biden agrees with the California congresswoman.

"She basically said he [Biden] wants to empower and he supports people to protest without saying that words like that can be problematic for the American people that are going through so much right now.

Kudlow accused Democrats have a "double standard about violence" recalling their attacks on former President Donald Trump "who never said anything remotely close to what Waters has said."

The "Kudlow" host then asked if America is guilty of such systemic racism how is it possible Barack Obama won two consecutive presidential races with 80 million white votes?