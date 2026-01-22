Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Sanders accuses Trump of pushing US and world ‘toward authoritarianism’

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as 'imperative' that Americans 'come together to confront the grave threat of authoritarianism'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., accused President Donald Trump of working to push the U.S. and the rest of the globe in the direction of "authoritarianism."

"Trump's hostility toward Europe has little to do with his absurd and irrational arguments over Greenland. It has everything to do with his efforts to undermine democracy and move this country and the world toward authoritarianism. Trump does not like free elections, a free media or the right of people to dissent," Sanders claimed in a statement posted on X.

"That is why he hates Europe, with its strong democratic governance, social safety net, and commitment to peacefully resolving disputes. That is why he is sending ICE to invade American cities," the left-wing lawmaker continued.

BERNIE SANDERS IMPLIES CBS IS PART OF ‘OLIGARCHY’ CONTROLLING US WHILE ON NETWORK'S ‘LATE SHOW’

Left: Sen. Bernie Sanders; Right: President Donald Trump

Left: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., attends the ceremonial swearing-in of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s 112th mayor at City Hall on Jan. 1, 2026, in New York City; Right: U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on Jan. 16, 2026 in Joint Base Andrews, Md.  (Left: Spencer Platt/Getty Images; Right: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sanders claimed the president would prefer a world controlled by wealthy "oligarchs."

"Let's be clear. Trump would prefer the world to be ruled by his fellow multi-billionaire oligarchs, like his good friends in Saudi Arabia and Russia. These dictators crush political dissent, jail their opponents, and engage in massive kleptocracy," he asserted.

CANCER-STRICKEN CHILDREN URGE BERNIE SANDERS TO BACK LIFE-SAVING PEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE BILL

Sen. Bernie Sanders swears in Zohran Mamdani as 112th NYC mayor Video

"As patriotic Americans who believe in our Constitution and the rule of law, we will stand with those heroes and heroines who gave their lives to defend our freedoms. Now, in this dangerous moment in American history, it is imperative that all of us, regardless of our political views, come together to confront the grave threat of authoritarianism," he declared.

SANDERS-BACKED BILL JABS TRUMP'S ‘NARCISSISM’ WITH BAN ON SELF-NAMED FEDERAL BUILDINGS

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., walks toward the Senate Chamber on Dec. 11, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

