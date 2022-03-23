Russia-Ukraine: McCarthy says European partners 'looking for some leadership' and 'not getting it' from Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said European allies are "looking for some leadership" amid Russia’s multi-front war on Ukraine, but told Fox News they "are not getting it" from President Biden, slamming the Biden administration for making America "more vulnerable."

During an interview with Fox News Digital on the sidelines of the House Republican Issues Conference in Ponte Vedra, Florida, McCarthy, R-Calif., said Biden’s trip to Europe this week is "too late."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

"I think all of his actions have been too late," McCarthy told Fox News. "His actions have created this problem – how he pulled out of Afghanistan, denying American pipeline but providing it to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin – I think it’s too late."

Biden is traveling to Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday for a NATO summit on March 24, and later to Poland to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion.

McCarthy told Fox News that European allies are "trying to change their behavior."

"Europe has united – not because of something Biden has done, but because of what Putin has done," McCarthy said. "They’re looking for some leadership and, unfortunately, they’re not getting it from Biden."

BIDEN JETS TO EUROPE AS 'NEW WORLD ORDER' COMMENTS REVERBERATE

The president, this week, warned Americans and American businesses of "evolving intelligence" to suggest that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks against the United States, and urged the private sector to "immediately" harden its "cyber defenses."

BIDEN WARNS OF 'EVOLVING INTELLIGENCE' SUGGESTING POSSIBLE RUSSIAN CYBERATTACKS AGAINST THE US

"He warns American businesses that you're going to be attacked, instead of telling Putin you’re not going to attack us," McCarthy said. "I mean, that is a sign of weakness. That is making America more vulnerable."

He added: "Do not warn us. Stop it."

"That weakness is inviting America to be attacked," McCarthy said.

McCarthy, though, praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he is "showing what leadership looks like."

"The problem is, Biden has fewer options today than he had before," McCarthy said.

McCarthy, detailing a conversation he had with Biden before Putin invaded Ukraine, told Fox News that retroactive sanctions would not be effective.

"I told him, if you’re only offering sanctions after he enters, it will not work with Putin, because he has lived with sanctions, and he doesn't care," McCarthy said.

McCarthy also said he recommended that Biden "send more weapons to Ukraine" ahead of Putin's invasion.

"You can’t do it in the middle of a conflict," McCarthy said.

"Send the MiGs from Poland now, even if you think it won’t work," McCarthy said, adding that it is "psychological" for Putin.

Last week, after repeated pleas from Zelenskyy for the United States and Western allies to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, Biden approved an additional $800 million in military aid for the country – on top of the $200 million in funding provided earlier this month.

Biden said the package would include 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 2,000 Javelins, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, 100 unmanned drones, 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns, 400 shotguns, more than 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds, 25,000 sets of body armor, and 25,000 helmets.

BIDEN APPROVES MORE ANTI-AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS, DRONES FOR UKRAINE, WARNS OF 'LONG AND DIFFICULT BATTLE'

Biden said the equipment will be transferred directly from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military.

As for Biden’s trip to Europe this week, McCarthy took a swipe at Vice President Kamala Harris, who traveled to Poland and Romania earlier this month.

"I hope Biden does not laugh like Harris did on a serious issue," McCarthy said, referring to Harris' joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda when she was asked whether the United States would make special accommodations for Ukrainian refugees.

Harris did not answer the question, but turned toward Duda and said, "A friend in need is a friend indeed," before laughing for several seconds. Duda eventually capitulated and answered the question, saying he had asked Harris to help speed the process of Ukrainian refugees obtaining U.S. visas in order to stay with family in the States.

"I hope Biden shows leadership – he can’t just go there and listen," McCarthy said. "He needs to have a plan. He needs to unite people and he needs to confront."

KAMALA HARRIS RIPPED FOR LOOKING TO POLISH PRESIDENT FOR HELP ON QUESTION ABOUT UKRAINIAN REFUGEES

"Biden is allowing Putin to dictate what is right and wrong," McCarthy said.

He added: "Look, Ukraine doesn’t ask for any American men or women to enter the country – all they want is the weapons to be able to win themselves."

"Supply that, unite the other countries, unite the entire world" against Putin, McCarthy said. "Put the pressure on him so that he wants to stop this – to stop murdering children."