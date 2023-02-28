Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Rubio, Warner displeased with 'Gang of Eight' briefing on classified docs: 'Left much to be desired'

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Intel Committee vowed to continue pressing for answers

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
'Gang of Eight' briefed on Trump, Biden and Pence classified docs: Chad Pergram Video

'Gang of Eight' briefed on Trump, Biden and Pence classified docs: Chad Pergram

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the bipartisan briefing about the alleged mishandling of classified documents on 'Your World.'

Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mark Warner, D-Va., expressed displeasure following a "Gang of Eight" briefing by the intelligence community on the alleged mishandling of classified documents by the executive branch, saying in a joint statement following the briefing that it "left much to be desired."

The Gang of Eight received a classified briefing from the administration Tuesday on the classified documents found at the respective homes of President Biden and former President Donald Trump. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines briefed the lawmakers along with representatives from the Department of Justice.

"In accordance with our responsibility to oversee the Intelligence Community and protect our national security, today we met with leaders from the IC and the Justice Department to discuss the exposure of classified documents," read a joint statement after the briefing by Senate Intelligence Chairman Warner and Ranking Member Rubio.

BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: 57% OF AMERICANS DISAPPROVE OF WHITE HOUSE HANDLING, AS STONEWALLING CONTINUES

The Gang of Eight received a briefing from the administration Tuesday on the classified documents found at the respective homes of President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The Gang of Eight received a briefing from the administration Tuesday on the classified documents found at the respective homes of President Biden and former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"While today’s meeting helped shed some light on these issues, it left much to be desired, and we will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations," they added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Gang of Eight includes the chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Intelligence Committees and the top leaders in Congress – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Sen. Mark Warner is the leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sen. Mark Warner is the leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee. ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images))

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics