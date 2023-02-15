Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

FBI twice searched University of Delaware for classified Biden docs: sources

The University of Delaware is home to the Biden School of Public Policy & Administration

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz , David Spunt | Fox News
close
Biden creating 'terrible misimpression' about how classified information is handled: Andy McCarthy Video

Biden creating 'terrible misimpression' about how classified information is handled: Andy McCarthy

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy discusses President Biden's comments downplaying classified documents as 'stray papers.'

The FBI has searched the University of Delaware in connection with President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, Fox News has learned. 

Sources say no classified files have been found yet, but the FBI continues to go through documents and will determine if some are classified. 

FILE: US President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address for his alma mater, the University of Delaware, at Delaware Stadium, in Newark, Delaware, on May 28, 2022. 

FILE: US President Joe Biden delivers the commencement address for his alma mater, the University of Delaware, at Delaware Stadium, in Newark, Delaware, on May 28, 2022.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden’s legal team has reportedly been cooperative with the investigation, per the sources. 

The University of Delaware is the president's alma matter and home to the Biden School of Public Policy & Administration. 

TRUMP USED CLASSIFIED FOLDER AS BEDROOM LAMP SHADE ‘SO HE COULD SLEEP AT NIGHT,’ ATTORNEY SAYS

The FBI searched on two separate occasions but it was not immediately clear when the searches occurred. 

The White House has declined to comment, referring all questions to the Department of Justice. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the University of Delaware and the DOJ for comment. 

The FBI search is the latest development in Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal. 

Last month, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents, which were discovered in both his Wilmington home and at the Penn Biden Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Biden and Former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence also revealed that he had found classified documents in his Indiana home shortly after ordering a search of his records. Pence said he takes "full responsibility" for his possession of classified documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics