US tariff revenue up 300% under Trump as Supreme Court battle looms

Tariff revenue has climbed 300% since President Donald Trump's return to office, delivering a windfall to federal coffers even as the trade levies face a looming Supreme Court battle.

In January alone, duties totaled $30.4 billion, up 275% from a year earlier. When looking at the entire fiscal year, revenue has reached $124 billion, a roughly 304% increase from the same period last year.

The haul has become a cornerstone of Trump’s economic agenda, as the administration argues tariffs can generate revenue to fund domestic priorities, lower the nation's eye-watering $38 trillion debt and deliver a $2,000 dividend check for Americans.

Tariffs function as a tax on imports, and in many cases U.S. importers absorb the upfront cost and then pass it along through higher prices for wholesalers, retailers and, ultimately, consumers. That means households and businesses may face increased costs for goods ranging from electronics to raw materials.

Whether tariffs ultimately help or hurt the economy depends on how much of that burden consumers absorb, how domestic producers respond and whether the intended economic or geopolitical advantages are worth the added costs to consumers.

With affordability a central concern for voters heading into the midterm elections, any policy that raises consumer prices is likely to face heightened political scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the nation's highest court has yet to rule on whether Trump’s tariffs fall within his presidential authority. A ruling against the government could jeopardize a key source of federal revenue and reshape Trump's trade policy.

The cases before the Supreme Court stem from lawsuits filed by an educational toy manufacturer and a family-owned wine and spirits importer.

The suits followed Trump's so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs in April, a sweeping package of import duties he said would address trade imbalances and curb reliance on foreign goods.

Revenue spiked in the months that followed, rising from $9.6 billion in March to $23.9 billion in May. For fiscal 2025, which ended Sept. 30, total duty collections reached $215.2 billion, Treasury figures show.

The upward trend has extended into fiscal 2026, with receipts already outpacing last year.