Rose McGowan to join Larry Elder amid Harvey Weinstein-related allegation against Newsom's wife

Actress Rose McGowan will appear alongside Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder to address the media Sunday afternoon, two days before the state's recall election in which Elder is trying to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom.

McGowan claims that six months before she came forward with sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom reached out to her relaying a message from Weinstein's attorney David Boies.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM SEES SURGE OF SUPPORT AS RECALL ELECTION LOOMS, POLL SHOWS

"So this woman, I don’t know, some blonde lady name with the last name of the Newsom, cold-calls me, and was like, David Boies wants to know what it would take to make you happy,'" McGowan told Dave Rubin on the Rubin Report YouTube show.

Elder said that he does not know if McGowan's allegations are true, but he told Fox LA that McGowan "has produced emails that were sent to her from Gavin Newsom's wife."

BIDEN TO CAMPAIGN FOR CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM DAY BEFORE RECALL ELECTION

The Washington Free Beacon reported that according to financial disclosures, Newsom has accepted pricey bottles of wine from Boies, including in 2017, roughly six weeks after the publication of a New Yorker report that Boies tried to dig up dirt on Weinstein accusers, including McGowan.

Fox News reached out to Newsom's office for a response to the allegations but they did not immediately respond.

Elder and McGowan will appear together at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles at 1 p.m. local time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGowan has been a vocal critic of Newsom. She posted a video on Thursday in which she blasted him and his wife, calling them both "a fraud."

"I have the receipts. I wish I didn't. I wish you were all real. I wish you really did help, but you don't and you're on the side of wrong."