Biden to campaign for California Gov. Gavin Newsom day before recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign announced Thursday that the day before the state's gubernatorial recall election, President Biden will join Newsom at a rally in Long Beach.

The rally, Newsom's last before his fate is decided by the recall vote, will take place Monday. Biden will be encouraging Californians to vote against the recall, Newsom's campaign said.

California voters received mail-in ballots that were sent out in August. Biden will be encouraging voters to make sure to submit their completed ballots on time. Californians must either return ballots via mail, postmarked no later than Tuesday, Sept. 14; submit them at a drop box, polling site or county election office no later than Tuesday at 8 p.m.; or vote in person on Tuesday.

Biden is the latest big-name Democrat to throw their support behind Newsom. Vice President Kamala Harris, formerly a senator from California, appeared with the governor at a rally in San Leandro on Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama is also backing Newsom. On Wednesday the governor shared a video of Obama delivering a message supporting him, and Obama himself tweeted a message of support.

"California! You’ve got a big choice to make by September 14, and everything is on the line. Your vote could be the difference between protecting our kids or putting them at risk; helping Californians recover or taking us backwards," Obama said. "Vote "no" on the Republican recall."

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have all expressed support for Newsom as well, with Warren and Sanders releasing ads opposing the recall effort.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also made a video in which she urged Californians to vote against the recall.

The ballot presents California voters with two questions: whether they want to recall Newsom, and if he is recalled, who should take his place. If 50% of voters support the recall, the choice with the most votes will become the next governor.

There are 46 candidates vying for the governorship in the event of a recall, including Republicans Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner.