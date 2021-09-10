California Gov. Newsom sees surge of support as recall election looms, poll shows

California Gov. Gavin Newsom appears to have favorable odds ahead of the state's recall election next week, according to a poll released Friday.

The study of likely voters, conducted by the University of California at Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, found that only 38.5% of those surveyed support efforts to recall Newsom, while 60% stated they oppose the move. Of those who took part in the questionnaire, only 1.5% had yet to make up their minds on how to vote in the election.

BIDEN TO CAMPAIGN FOR CALIFORNIA GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM DAY BEFORE RECALL ELECTION

"The findings underscore a significant change in tempo in the state, as decidedly more Californians are attending to the pending election, and are intent on voting no," IGS Co-Director, G. Cristina Mora said of the study.

A previous poll from over the summer indicated voters were split on whether to oust the current governor. Forty-seven percent of likely California voters questioned in that poll said they supported recalling Newsom, with 50% opposed.

The recall election, set for Sept. 14 in the Golden State, will allow voters to decide whether to allow Newsom to continue his term as governor or elect a new leader. Larry Elder, a conservative radio host, leads among Republican candidates in the state to defeat Newsom.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to California Monday, one day before the recall election, to campaign at a rally for Newsom in Long Beach.

Mail-in ballots were sent out in August. Biden will be encouraging voters to make sure to submit their completed ballots on time. Californians must either return ballots via mail, postmarked no later than Tuesday, Sept. 14; submit them at a drop box, polling site or county election office no later than Tuesday at 8 p.m.; or vote in person on Tuesday.

