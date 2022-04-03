Ron Klain says Biden is 'confident' Hunter Biden 'did the right thing' as federal investigation heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is confident that his son, Hunter Biden, didn’t break the law or cross any ethical lines as investigations into his overseas dealings continue, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday.

The longtime Biden adviser appeared on ABC's "This Week" to address multiple crises the Biden administration is facing, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to rising gas prices and the scandals swirling around Hunter Biden.

HUNTER BIDEN'S FOREIGN BUSINESS DEALINGS: 4 COUNTRIES WITH FINANCIAL LINKS TO THE PRESIDENT'S SON

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for potential violations of tax, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws through his business relationships abroad.

"Of course, the president is confident that his son didn’t break the law," Klain said, "but most importantly, as I said, that’s a matter that’s going to be decided by the Justice Department, by the legal process. It’s something that no one at the White House has involvement in."

One of Hunter Biden’s business ties that has raised questions is with Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company whose board he joined when his father was vice president. That move sparked concerns about a potential conflict of interest given that Joe Biden was deeply involved in U.S. policy toward Ukraine during the Obama administration.

Last week, the Washington Post reported on Hunter Biden's "multimillion-dollar" financial ties to CEFC China Energy.

When asked about the Post’s report that executives of the Chinese company paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and the president’s brother James, Klain maintained that Biden is "confident" that no ethical lines were crossed.

"The president is confident that his family did the right thing," Klain said. "I just want to be really clear, these are actions by Hunter and [the president’s] brother. They’re private matters, they don’t involve the president and they certainly are something that no one at the White House is involved in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In recent weeks, mainstream media reports that authenticated Hunter Biden’s laptop and thousands of emails found on it have brought a renewed spotlight on the Hunter Biden scandals after many of the same news organizations downplayed the initial reporting during the 2020 presidential election.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not shed any light publicly on the investigation.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and The Associated Press contributed to this report.