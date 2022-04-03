Zelenskyy advisor says the war could be nearing an end in the next 2-3 weeks: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said during a briefing on Sunday that the next "week or two" could determine the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine War, according to a report.

After Russia's military troops invaded Ukraine nearly 40 days ago, the larger army's might has been repeated stalled by Ukraine's military determination and will to save their homeland, resulting in a slowed attack and severe losses for Russia.

Russia's lack of swift victory has brought both countries to the negotiation table, but fighting — including a critical struggle for Mariupol — continues.

Should the city hold strong, or potentially fall, the outcome of the war could quickly follow, Arestovych said, as Ukrinform reported.

"They understand this," the advisor said, speaking of both countries, per the report. "On the one hand, it gives us hope in the area of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy region, Kharkiv region that we will get rid of the enemy there, we will repel it from there. Secondly, it means a possible, potential deterioration or a sharp deterioration of the situation around Mariupol and in the JFO area."

"But, the next week or two will be uneven. There will be reports that we are winning, counterattacking and repelling in some areas. We are liberating our lands from the enemy," he added via Ukrinform. "However, there will also be information that in some parts of the front, particularly in the east, the situation is complicated. You need to be emotionally, organizationally and consciously ready for this."