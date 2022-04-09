Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. 

"If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill. 

"I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north, that would be a disaster," he continued, referencing Cuba. "So I hope you guys take care of that and we’ll end up in good shape."

He added that he "really appreciates our Georgians."

Stacey Abrams (left) is running for governor in Georgia. Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida. 

Stacey Abrams (left) is running for governor in Georgia. Ron DeSantis is the governor of Florida.  (Getty )

STACEY ABRAMS NOW A MILLIONAIRE AS SHE AIMS TO TAKE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Abrams, a Democrat, is running against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. 

Stacey Abrams, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, during a 'One Georgia Tour' campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Monday, March 14, 2022. 

Stacey Abrams, Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, during a 'One Georgia Tour' campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., on Monday, March 14, 2022.  (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Abrams lost to Kemp in a narrow election in 2018 in a race she has yet to concede.

Since then, she has become a star for the Democratic Party who was credited by liberals for bringing more Black voters to the polls and helping elect Democratic Georgia Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Pembroke Pines, Fla.  (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Former Republican Sen. David Perdue is also running against Kemp. 

In a statement to Newsweek, a spokesperson for DeSantis said, "The governor was simply making an analogy to the stark ideological differences that underpinned the Cold War. If Stacey Abrams wins the governorship of Georgia, we know that her approach to leadership will involve more heavy-handed government, taxes, and bureaucrat influence. In Florida, Governor DeSantis will continue to keep Florida free and put citizens first." 

DeSantis' office didn't immediately return Fox News' late-night request for comment. 

Kemp and Perdue are both leading Abrams in the latest polling, according to The Hill

