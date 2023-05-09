Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
Published

Ron DeSantis appears to take major step toward announcing 2024 presidential run

DeSantis has remained tightlipped about his 2024 intentions

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
GOV. DESANTIS: 'We don't want the CCP in the Sunshine State' Video

GOV. DESANTIS: 'We don't want the CCP in the Sunshine State'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning Chinese citizens from purchasing land in Florida and restricting property purchases by other "countries of concern."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a major step toward announcing a potential 2024 presidential run Tuesday, cutting off his relationship to a major state-level political committee with tens of millions in its coffers.

The move, first reported by Politico, is a necessary step toward announcing a 2024 presidential campaign. The committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, now states on its website that it is affiliated with state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, rather than DeSantis himself. 

"Friends of Ron DeSantis is a statewide political committee that is committed to advancing the Freedom Agenda and keeping Florida free," the committee's website states.

Neither a spokesman for Ron DeSantis nor Ingoglia's office responded to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to have taken a major step toward a run for president. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Friends of Ron DeSantis currently has $86 million in the bank, Fox News has confirmed. Its new affiliate, Ingoglia, is a close ally of the governor who backed key parts of his agenda.

DeSantis stated on Friday that he would decide "relatively soon" whether to launch a presidential campaign.

The popular Florida governor is widely considered the most credible rival to former President Donald Trump, though Trump consistently beats him in primary polling.

DeSantis, who won an overwhelming 19-point gubernatorial re-election victory last fall, said at a news conference that he "felt very confident going into November ’22 we were gonna do very well, but you really had to put up or shut up on that."

"What happens in the future? We’ll get on that relatively soon. You either gotta put or shut up on that as well. So we'll see," he added.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump could face his toughest Republican challenger in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Florida lawmakers already moved in late April to clear the way for a potential DeSantis announcement, adjusting state law to allow him to announce a presidential campaign without first resigning as governor.

If he announces, DeSantis will join a field that includes Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Fox News's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

