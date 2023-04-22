Pro-DeSantis PAC offers to pay for Trump to move out of Florida after he called it the 'worst state'

A super PAC supporting a potential White House bid from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday it will financially support former President Donald Trump's move to California — just one day after the GOP 2024 front runner took aim at the Sunshine State's leadership and called it the "worst state."

"Donald Trump has so deeply disparaged the state of Florida by calling it the ‘worst state,’ we at Never Back Down will help him leave by offering financial assistance to help him move to his beloved California, so he can be close to his good buddy Gavin Newsom, whom he loves so intensely and gets along with so well," Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski said in a statement.

"The good news is that since so many people are moving to the state of Florida, thanks to the incredible success of Governor Ron DeSantis, no one will notice when Trump leaves," Jankowski added. "The state of Florida will be better off when Trump takes his Soros-fueled, dumpster fire of a campaign to San Francisco, where it will fit right in."

In a lengthy statement issued Friday, Trump, who chose to reside in Florida following his time in the White House, targeted DeSantis' leadership in the state and insisted that Florida "has become one of the least affordable states to live in the country."

Trump claimed, "Florida has become among the worst states" to "live, find economic opportunity, work, retire, raise a family, pay taxes, be safe, rent a home, have a baby, afford energy, die, be a teacher, be a doctor, [or] be a police officer."

Additionally, Trump claimed that Florida is not a good place for "millennials, working dads, [or] working moms."

Never Back Down, the super PAC supporting DeSantis’ prospective candidacy for the White House in 2024, released its first national ad earlier this month. The ad began airing earlier this week, with the super PAC spending at least $1 million to place it.

Never Back Down PAC titled the ad "Fight Democrats, not Republicans" and went after Trump for his recent attacks on the popular Florida governor. Trump has recently dubbed DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious" and has pushed the claim that he wants to dismantle Social Security.

"Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York, so why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida?" the ad begins. "Trump is stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about social security."

The ad goes on to play a soundbite from DeSantis saying that he and other Republicans have no plans to "mess with" social security. It then also plays a clip of Trump himself saying that entitlements and social security would "at some point" be on the table for changes.

"Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis," the ad says. "What happened to Donald Trump?"

Trump's camp responded to the ad sharply: "DeSantis is colluding with his globalist handlers to go full Never Trump in order to gaslight the people into thinking that Medicare and Social Security should be ripped away from hard-working Americans. President Trump has made it clear that he will always stand on the side of Americans, and protect benefits seniors worked for and paid for their entire lives," said spokesperson Steven Cheung.

Trump announced last November that he would seek the GOP nomination for the White House in 2024, and he has already picked up numerous endorsements from many members of the Florida Congressional delegation.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this article.