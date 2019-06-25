Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17 after they subpoenaed the special counsel Tuesday, according to the committees' chairmen, Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Congressional Democrats have fought to get access to Mueller and his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Trump obstructed justice.

“Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack," .Nadler and Schiff said in a joint statement.

Mueller did not immediately comment. In a news conference last month in which he delivered his first public remarks in more than two years, the special counsel said he did not wish to appear before lawmakers.

"The report is my testimony," he said.

Attorney General Bill Barr said previously that he had no problem with Mueller testifying and would not stand in the way.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Jake Gibson and Chad Pergram contributed to this report.