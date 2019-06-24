Devin Nunes: Christopher Steele must be interviewed by DOJ to answer questions on anti-Trump dossier

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes has called on British ex-spy Christopher Steele to be interviewed to answer key questions on the anti-Trump dossier.

Nunes, R-Calif., said Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Steele also must be interviewed by U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham, whom Attorney General William Barr selected in April to examine the origins of the Russia investigation.

"The Clinton campaign and Democrats were paying Christopher Steele to do this," he said, noting how the Clinton campaign and DNC, through the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, funded the dossier's creation.

"We were never able to interview Christopher Steele. I think he needs to be interviewed by the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut."

Regarding Steele's work, host Tucker Carlson pointed out that Nunes sent a letter to the FBI requesting information about a 2016 meeting between the ex-MI6 spy and State Department official Kathleen Kavalec.

Kavalec had met with Steele and documented his political motivations in writing -- particularly that Steele's client was "keen" to see his anti-Trump materials "come to light" prior to the election. Kavalec forwarded her written notes, in which she also pointed out that some of Steele's claims apparently were false, to a senior FBI executive.

On that front, Nunes said he would give the FBI until Friday before he sends a criminal referral to the Justice Department, remarking that the bureau's failure to respond would be "clearly obstructing our investigation."

Nunes added that the British government also should reach out to the U.S. to assist in the matter.

"I think the Brits have a lot of answers to give to the United States," he said.

"The bottom line is, the guy was being paid by the Democrats. To do what? To dirty up Donald Trump and make it look like he had ties to Russians. The only one who had ties to Russians would be the Democrats themselves because Christopher Steele was supposedly talking to Russians."