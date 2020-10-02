RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel received positive coronavirus test Wednesday, spokesman says

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is recovering in her Michigan home after learning Wednesday she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman told Fox News.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the chairwoman was tested for the virus,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest told Fox News. “On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive.”

He added: “She has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.”

The news of McDaniel’s positive COVID-19 test comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

He added: “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Melania Trump also tweeted, "As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, also confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

Conley added: “Rest assured I expected the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19,” Pence Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted. “Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”

The president and first lady’s positive coronavirus tests came just hours after news surfaced that senior White House adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Hicks -- who has been traveling with the president this week -- began showing symptoms of coronavirus Wednesday night, either during or after Trump's Duluth campaign event. She was quarantined aboard Air Force One on the way back and tested positive on Thursday morning, the source said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.