RNC launches five-figure ad buy for Black History Month, takes 'holistic approach' to Black voter engagement

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee is launching a five-figure television, digital and print ad buy for Black History Month to honor the "rich contributions" of Black Americans and is taking a "holistic approach" to engaging with Black voters ahead of the 2022 midterm election cycle, Fox News has learned.

An RNC official told Fox News the ad buy includes a 30-second commercial that will air on the Black News Channel 50 times over the course of the month. The buy also includes digital and print ads that will run in seven Black newspapers nationally and locally in battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia.

"This month, we honor the rich contributions of Black Americans throughout our country’s history. Through their patriotism and perseverance, Black Americans have triumphed over injustice and enriched our Party and our nation," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News, touting the Republican Party as one of "freedom and opportunity."

"Republicans remain committed to championing inclusive conservative policies that empower and promote opportunity, liberty and justice," McDaniel said, noting that the RNC "celebrates the achievements of Black Americans not just during Black History Month, but year-round through our engagement efforts to connect directly with all Black Americans."

An RNC official told Fox News that the RNC has invested millions of dollars to focus on its "strategic minority engagement efforts" so far for the 2022 midterm election cycle.

McDaniel recently announced a $2 million investment for Black American Community Centers, which are opening "earlier than ever" as Republicans seek to "make inroads with minority voters."

So far, RNC Black American Community Centers have opened in Cleveland, Ohio; Milwaukee Wisconsin; College Park, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Philadelphia.

Fox News has learned that the RNC will open additional community centers this month with "dedicated staff to build and maintain outreach efforts and relationships with community members."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the RNC's director of Black media affairs, Paris Dennard, said the party’s Black engagement efforts "really increased in 2020."

Dennard told Fox News that McDaniel "had a long-term engagement vision, which has led to the RNC having community centers reopening last year and more to come this year and in the coming weeks."

It is unclear where the new community centers will open.

"These centers are in Black communities, staffed by full-time, paid team members from the community who have regular programming, trainings and events to engage directly with voters and stakeholders," Dennard said, adding that the RNC is also placing opinion columns written by McDaniel in Black publications.

"I write a regular op-ed in the Carolinian newspaper called ‘Conservatively Speaking,’ which has never been done before by an RNC member," Dennard said.

"Democrat policies are not working for anyone, let alone Black Americans," he continued, criticizing President Biden for his border policies, saying it "hurts Black communities from an economic standpoint, diverted resources standpoint and from a health standpoint with drugs pouring over the border and into Black communities."

"The Democrat rhetoric doesn't match with the reality, polls and the facts on the ground showing how bad it is for all Americans, especially Black Americans, because of Democrat policies," he continued.

Dennard added: "The RNC is taking a holistic approach to engagement; it’s not just in February — it has been and will be year round."