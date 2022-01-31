2022 money race: RNC edges DNC last year in fundraising fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE - As it builds resources ahead of November’s midterm elections, the Republican National Committee (RNC) slightly outperformed the rival Democratic National Committee (DNC) in fundraising last year, according to the latest figures released by the two national party organizations.

The RNC hauled in $158.6 million in 2021, including $11.3 million December, according to figures shared first with Fox News on Monday.

The RNC narrowly edged out DNC, which brought in $10.7 million in fundraising in December and over $157 million for the entire year. The DNC’s campaign cash numbers, which include money raised through the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, were reported earlier on Monday.

Both parties touted that their December and overall 2021 fundraising figures were records for the year after a presidential election.

The RNC and the DNC are building their campaign coffers ahead of this year's midterms, when the Democrats will be defending their razor-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. The GOP needs a net gain of just one seat to recapture the majority in the 100-member Senate. Republicans need a net gain of five seats in the 435-member House of Representatives to win back the majority.