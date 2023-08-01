Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Rick Scott taps 2016 Trump rivals for his Senate campaign finance committee

Scott said he was Senate Democrats' 'top enemy' of the 2024 election cycle

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
close
Biden as commander-in-chief weakens the US military: Sen Rick Scott Video

Biden as commander-in-chief weakens the US military: Sen Rick Scott

 Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., argues President Biden’s weak defense policies and focus on ‘wokeness’ in the military are the root causes of low recruitment numbers for the U.S. military on ’America Reports.

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Rick Scott’s 2024 re-election campaign is getting support from several national-level Republicans, including former presidential candidates who faced off against former President Donald Trump in 2016.

Scott, R-Fla., plans to unveil members of his Senate campaign’s National Finance Committee this week as he faces his first re-election bid for another six-year term. The former Florida governor unseated incumbent former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., in 2018 by a razor-thin margin of roughly 10,000 votes.

His honorary 2024 campaign finance co-chairs include several 2016 White House hopefuls, including former Florida governor Jeb Bush, the state’s senior senator Marco Rubio, former Texas governor Rick Perry and former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal. Perry went on to serve as Trump’s Energy Secretary.

DESANTIS HITS BACK AT ‘DC REPUBLICAN’ TIM SCOTT OVER FLORIDA SLAVERY CURRICULUM: ‘SPEAK THE TRUTH’

Rick Perry, Rick Scott, Jeb Bush

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is running his first re-election bid for Senate. He's tapped former 2016 presidential candidates Rick Perry and Jeb bush to aid with his fundraising

Other honorary chairs are his fellow conservative senators Mike Lee of Utah and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich – another ex-presidential candidate.

Scott praised his finance committee in a statement given to Fox News Digital where he also said he was Senate Democrats’ "top enemy this cycle."

SEN. SCOTT RESPONDS TO NAACP'S FLORIDA 'TRAVEL ADVISORY' WITH ONE OF HIS OWN FOR 'SOCIALISTS'

"I’m Chuck Schumer and national Democrats’ top enemy this cycle and you can bet that they are going to spend millions upon millions to air false attacks and lies against me," Scott said.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer walks through the halls of Congress

Scott told Fox News Digital that he was Senate Democrats' and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's "top enemy" (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’ve been traveling the state meeting with Floridians on my 67 Counties Sunshine Tour, and I’ve been working hard to raise money so we have the resources to counter Democrats’ phony attacks.  I look forward to continuing to fight for Florida families in the U.S. Senate and appreciate everyone on my finance team who will help ensure we keep the Democrats failed socialist policies out of Florida."

MCCONNELL JOKES ABOUT FREEZING UP, TELLS BIDEN HE GOT 'SANDBAGGED'

Scott’s alliance with Florida’s top mainstream Republicans comes despite forging an identity as a foil to longtime Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who he tried to push out of leadership in late 2022.

Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is also a member of Scott's campaign finance committee

Lesser-known names on Scott’s finance committee list include beer heir August Anheuser Busch III and former U.S. Ambassador Mel Sembler, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida has traditionally been a battleground state, but it’s seen a distinct shift to the right in recent elections. Before winning his Senate seat in 2018 Scott, a Navy veteran, served two terms as governor.

It’s also home to the top two 2024 Republican primary candidates – Trump and current Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics